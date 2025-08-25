Days of Our Lives recap (August 25, 2025): Cat and Gwen’s surprising friendship, Javi and Leo’s reunion, and Kristen’s shocking confession

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running soap operas, first premiering on NBC in 1965 and now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Fans tune in every weekday to follow the lives of the Salem residents as they face new challenges, shifting alliances, and unresolved secrets that carry forward from one episode to the next.

The show had a dramatic episode about Johnny DiMera's trial on August 22, 2025. The jury's decision shook the family, and EJ's growing worries about his children's safety made his fight with Kristen worse. Marlena tried to help Rachel, who was feeling guilty and confused, but Rachel heard EJ and Kristen fighting, which made her feel worse. At the courthouse, Leo had a hard time with his conscience about the jury's decision, and Salem was full of questions about justice.

Days of Our Lives: This is what happened in the episode (August 25, 2025)

Cat and Gwen form a connection

The episode opened with Cat meeting Gwen at University Hospital. Gwen had just finished her lab work, while Cat was leaving with her belongings after being let go because Marlena was taking an extended break. They discovered that both had connections to Dimitri. Gwen realized that Cat had once impersonated Abigail, and she expressed admiration for Cat’s ability to pull it off. Gwen invited her to lunch in the future, and Cat agreed and left her phone number behind.

Later, Cat went to see Rafe and told him that losing her job made it harder to find out about EJ. But she said that meeting Gwen might give her a new chance because Gwen was living at the DiMera mansion. After Cat left, Rafe got a tense call from Sami, who was angry but calmed down when Rafe told her that Johnny was safe. He also told her not to threaten Kristen, because doing so over the phone to a federal agent could get her in trouble with the law.

Javi and Leo reconcile after the trial

Javi and Leo’s reunion brought warmth after the heavy courtroom drama. Javi was preparing a meal at home when Leo returned, finally free after being sequestered for Johnny’s trial. They shared how much they had missed each other. While Johnny’s trial came up, they quickly shifted their focus to their happiness as a family. The two decided to take their baby for a walk through Horton Square.

During the walk, they encountered Gwen, who clashed with Leo after he said Johnny would have been found not guilty. Their conversation grew tense until Javi stepped in to stop the argument. Leo declared that he had never been happier, and he and Javi left to continue their reunion at home. However, despite the joyful moment, Leo could not stop thinking about Kristen’s confession. It troubled him deeply, leaving him to question why she would suddenly choose to tell the truth.

Kristen’s confession unsettles everyone

The central drama unfolded with Kristen’s confession. Chad confronted EJ, demanding to know whether their sister was telling the truth. EJ remained quiet as Chad pressed him for answers, doubting Kristen’s claim that she had shot EJ. Chad pointed out that the confession did not make sense and questioned whether EJ’s sessions with Marlena had helped him remember more details. EJ explained that Kristen admitted guilt because she felt remorse over Johnny nearly being convicted. The conversation grew more complicated when Cat’s name came up, leading to further disagreements.

After a while, Gwen joined the conversation and said she had met Cat earlier that day. She and Chad fought again, and this time Chad stormed out. EJ thought quietly for a while and then apologized to Kristen, implying that he wasn't sure what the truth was. At the same time, Brady talked to Kristen in her jail cell. She made Rachel think she was responsible for EJ's death, so he called her a monster.

Brady didn't believe Kristen when she said it was an accident. Rachel told Brady and Marlena that she was sure her mother did not shoot EJ when Brady got home. The fact that she wouldn't give up showed how the confession had split the family and brought up new questions.

