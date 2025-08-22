Days of Our Lives recap (August 22, 2025): Kristen confesses in court and Johnny walks free

A still of Kristen facing Johnny (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 22, 2025, Kristen shocked everyone in Salem, affecting Brady, Rachel, EJ, and Johnny.

At the Brady Pub, Brady questioned Sarah about her strange behavior, while Rachel’s innocence stood out. Shawn came back from South Africa with updates and word that the verdict had been reached.

In court, chaos erupted when Kristen arrived and confessed. Her words stopped the trial and changed Johnny’s fate. While Johnny’s future looked brighter, Marlena, Brady, and EJ were left shaken.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, August 22, 2025

Brady’s questions and Shawn’s return

The Days of Our Lives episode began at the Brady Pub, where Brady sat with Sarah and Rachel. He grew suspicious when Sarah reacted nervously to talking about Sophia’s baby, though she claimed she couldn’t say anything.

Shawn then returned from South Africa, bringing joy to Rachel with stories about Claire. But he also brought serious news about the verdict in Johnny’s trial.

Kristen disrupts the courtroom

At the courthouse on Days of Our Lives, EJ grew nervous when Kristen didn’t show, knowing she was Johnny’s only hope. Just as Judge Dabney called for the verdict, Kristen burst in and shocked everyone by confessing she had shot EJ.

The courtroom fell silent as the judge ordered her into custody and paused the trial. Marlena feared for Rachel’s future, while EJ realized Kristen’s actions could change the DiMera family forever.

Kristen’s confession in chambers

In the judge’s chambers, Kristen explained her side. She said she grabbed the gun during an argument with EJ and fired it by accident, following which she wiped it clean and hid it.

Belle listened as Shawn got ready to arrest her. The judge ordered Kristen taken in for attempted murder. As Shawn cuffed her, she exchanged a heavy look with EJ. Her confession freed Johnny but cost her freedom.

Johnny’s freedom and family fallout

Back in court, the judge dismissed Johnny’s case, and he was happily reunited with Chanel. They embraced, relieved that the ordeal was finally over. EJ tried to congratulate Johnny, but Johnny turned him away and left with his family.

Belle celebrated Johnny’s release but hated the way it came about. EJ agreed, realizing his son’s freedom might have cost him their bond.

Marlena and Kristen’s emotional exchange

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, Kristen sat in the interrogation room as Marlena confronted her. Marlena begged her to reconsider, warning that taking the blame could hurt Rachel later. But Kristen refused, saying this was the only way to protect Rachel and Johnny.

Marlena went quiet, then agreed to care for Rachel and keep the secret. Kristen teared up, knowing Brady, her daughter, and even Marlena would hate her for this choice. Still, she accepted the sacrifice to keep her family safe.

At home, Johnny and Chanel shared a tender moment of relief. Meanwhile, EJ went back to the DiMera mansion and called Sami. He was glad Johnny was free, but feared he had lost his son’s trust.

At the jail, Shawn led Kristen to her cell. Brady soon arrived, glaring at her through the bars. Kristen faced the hard truth that her choice saved Johnny and Rachel but left her alone and unsure of her future.

