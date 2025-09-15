Complete Gen V season 2 cast breakdown: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

gen v complete cast breakdown

Gen V, Prime Video's new TV series spinoff, has swept the streaming industry, so if you haven't joined yet, you should do so right away. The official release date for the new spinoff series, Gen V season 2, is September 17, 2025.

Gen V season 2 - Plot

Instead of concentrating on adult supes like The Boys did, Gen V focuses on the next generation of supes who hope to join the exclusive Seven in the future—especially the main character of the show, Marie Moreau.

The new generation portrayed in Gen V is the first to understand how superheroes' powers were created, following the public's discovery that Compound V, not natural forces, is what generates them.

In the universe of The Boys, the new series is set at Godolkin University, a college. The supes of the future will be taught to embrace their powers at this university, which is obviously not just any institution.

However, this show's real-world elements are what really make it stand out. While deftly incorporating the violence, gore, and moral quandaries characteristic of The Boys universe, the authors have flawlessly captured the college experience of today's Gen Zers.

Gen V season 2 - Complete cast breakdown

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Marie Moreau is an ambitious and blood-bender seeking to become the first Black woman in the Seven Nations as a student at Godolkin University

Previously, audiences have appreciated her work as Rosalind Walker from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Additionally, she made appearances in the horror movie Slender Man (2018) and Paper Towns (2015).

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer (Little Cricket)

With her complicated fight with self-acceptance and identity, she continues her journey as someone with shrinking superpowers. Emma can shrink her size in extreme situations. Among Lizzie Broadway's earlier works are Splitting Up Together and American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, who possesses mind-controlling powers, and her Season 1 betrayal has left fans alarmed. Now she is one of the new guardians of Godolkin University. Also known as Teenage Bounty Hunters, Phillips makes a comeback to examine Cate's potential for salvation or demise.

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Sam’s erratic behaviour and strength are from his traumatic experiences in The Woods. Germann’s portrayal of Sam’s conflict between innocence and violence is continued in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

He is Andre’s father and a veteran hero. Despite Chance Perdomo’s absence in season 2 is still there in the plot even though Chance Perdomo wasn't present in season 2. Thomas is well-known for Barbershop and Save the Last Dance.

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

The duo returns even stronger in season 2. A superhero who can transform between male and female bodies is still a favourite among fans because it symbolises strength and fluidity. The part is once again shared by actor and musician Luh and Thor (You, Shameless).

In addition to the primary cast, Gen V Season 2 adds some supporting and new cast members to broaden the Godolkin realm. Ethan Slater plays Thomas Godolkin, and Hamish Linklater replaces him as Dean Cipher, further connecting the institution to the heritage of its creator. Additionally, familiar faces from The Boys will return, including Chace Crawford as The Deep and Erin Moriarty as Starlight. The ensemble also includes new members Keeya King, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, Georgie Murphy, and Stephen Kalyn; however, their character details are still unknown. The intrigue, power conflicts, and dark humour that characterise the series are expected to be enhanced by this combination of up-and-coming talent.

Season 2 of Generation V promises an even more dramatic and satirical storyline. Season 2 is ready to air on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for further updates!

