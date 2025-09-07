Complete cast breakdown of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Image source @ Netflix Tudum

Get ready, mystery fans! Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be streaming on Netflix on December 12, 2025. Before that, the film will be released in select theaters on November 26, 2025.

A third installment is set to be added to the Knives Out film series, and Daniel Craig, aka Blanc, already has a star-studded group of suspects to deal with.

The film was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, and will also premiere soon in October during the opening night of the London Film Festival.

This time, the film claims to have a darker and a gothic tone, and fans are much anticipated to witness (Daniel Craig) Blanc’s detective skills for the third time in his ‘’most dangerous case yet.’’

The mystery will soon unfold amid the looming presence of churches and the chilling silence of graveyards.

First, he appeared in Knives Out (2019) with Marta Cabrera, where they cracked the murder mystery of the famous novelist Haran Thrombley.

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, detective Benoit Blanc went to Greece to solve a mystery involving tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) and a group of unusual friends.

This fall, he has a brand new mystery case on his plate; however, no plot details have been revealed yet.

Its official trailer is expected to be released soon. Along with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, other star-studded cast members joining this season are Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Mila Kunis, among others.

Meet the stars joining Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc

Having played James Bond for 15 years, Daniel is also a fan-favorite character from the two previous installments of the Knives Out film series.

While speaking to W, the actor has opened up about his character and said,

"Even though we've now seen a bit of his home life, I do hope that Benoit remains something of a mystery. I like that he arrives from some glamorous place and then disappears to another glamorous place, only to reappear again. He has a dream life."

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Golden Compass, Layer Cake, and Enduring Love are some of his other popular works.

Josh O’Connor plays Rev. Jud Duplentic

He plays a man who used to be a boxer. After someone died in the ring, he feels guilty and becomes a priest. To make peace with his past, he works in a small, faraway church.

He was seen in the role of young Prince Charles in The Crown. After that, he acted in movies like Emma, the love story God’s Own Country, Mothering Sunday, and La Chimera.

Recently, he was seen in Challengers with Mike Faist and Zendaya.

Glenn Close plays Martha Delacroix

Gleen Close plays the role of a devout church lady and is one of the major suspects in the film’s murder mystery.

Her previous works include The World According to Garp 1982, Fatal Attraction (1987), Albert Nobbs (2011), The Wife (2017), and Hillbilly Elegy (2020).

She even played Sarah Cooper in The Big Chill (1983) and Iris Gaines in The Natural (1984).

Josh Brolin plays Msgr. Jefferson Wicks

He plays the role of a charismatic firebrand, Msgr. Jefferson Wicks, who leads a community where a mysterious murder occurs. Josh O’Connor (Jud) will be seen assisting him in the film.

He made his debut in The Goonies (1985) and is also known for his famous role as Thanos in the Marvel universe.

No Country for Old Men (2007), True Grit (2010), Sicario (2015), Deadpool 2 (2018), and the Dune films (2021, 2024) are some of his previous works.

Mila Kunis plays Geraldine Scott

Playing the role of a local police chief, Geraldine will join Blanc, and the duo will be seen solving the murder case, which will ‘’push the boundaries of both faith and reason.’’

She was the voice of Meg Griffin on the animated show, Family Guy, and was previously seen as Jackie Burkhart on the sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006).

She even appeared in Black Swan and Luckiest Girl Alive.

Some of the other cast members in the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery