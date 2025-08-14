Complete cast breakdown of Under Fire 2025: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before?

Under fire 2025

New release alert! Under Fire is all set to release in your nearby theatre in the United States on August 15, 2025. The blockbuster action comedy stars Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding in the lead roles. This movie is a comedy action thriller, which is directed by Steven C. Miller and produced by Voltage Pictures. Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding are in the leads as a DEA agent and an FBI agent, who unknowingly are working on the same investigation of a drug cartel based in Mexico. They are forced to work together to stop the enemies.

They meet each other in a small village where they find out each other’s real identity. Before they can react, they are surrounded by snipers, who attack them. Now they have no other way to get out of this mess than simply working together.

This film is a blend of comedy, lots of action, a thrilling storyline, and lots of laugh-out-loud moments. This has a run time of 91 minutes and will release in select theatres and on digital platforms. This movie promises fans non-stop entertainment, great action sequences, and a talented cast.

Under Fire- Cast members

Dylan Sprouse as Abbott - Dylan Sprouse is back in action. He will be seen playing the role of a DEA agent. His character is best described as a hot-headed, rule breaker. He is not afraid of danger and is quick to react. During his childhood days, He was best known for his work on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. He was also seen in the movie After We Collide as Trevor Matthews. Sprouse fans are excited to see him on the big screen in the action comedy genre.

Mason Gooding as Griff - Mason Gooding is back with a power-packed performance as an FBI agent. Mason, as Griff, is a smart, intelligent, calm, and by-the-book kinda person. He is very logical and the complete opposite of Abbott. Many recognise Gooding from his horror movie days; he was a part of Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023). Mason started in Hollywood with roles in Booksmart (2019) and the teen-drama series Love, Victor (2020–2022).

Odette Annable as Vazquez - She is best known for her role in House as Dr. Jessica Adams. In the movie Under Fire, she appears as a local police officer. She is bold, tough, and uptight. She is also stuck in the middle of the drug cartel.

Emilio Rivera as Cartel Leader - He plays the role of a brutal, reluctant, and devious drug lord. He is the mastermind of the whole drug cartel and is always one step ahead. Emilio is well known for his contributions to Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.

Declan Michael Laird as Cartel Sniper- He is skilled and very peculiar. He is the one attacking Abbott and Griff. He is fearless and the main threat to both agents. Fans know him for his roles in Hot Air, Green Rush, and Big Dogs.

Under Fire is all set to premiere on 15th August 2025 in your nearby select cinemas and on digital platforms across the globe!

