Complete cast breakdown of Butterfly 2025: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Amazon’s Butterfly is a rollercoaster you won’t want to get off! It’s packed with explosive actions, shootouts, fistfights, and suspenseful twists, all tied with emotional family drama.

This American spy thriller series premiered on August 13, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Inspired by the Boom! Studio graphic novel series by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, the show is created by Steph Cha and Ken Woodruff. This six-episode series boasts a stellar cast, led by Daniel Dae Kim, who is now on a mission to protect his daughter, Rebecca (Reina Hardesty).

After disappearing for nine years, he returns to face his daughter, who now has mixed emotions after learning that her father is still alive. David, an ex-intelligence officer in Caddis Private Intelligence, was working in South Korea alongside Juno, his former partner in the organization.

Mentored by Juno, his daughter (Rebecca) has transformed into one of the organization’s most elite assassins, carrying out high-stakes missions with deadly precision. She is now living the same life that David left behind, and his past is now chasing them. Juno is now behind the father-daughter duo as they know the darkest secrets of Caddis.

The logline of the Butterfly’s plot reads:

''The series is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for.’’

The series stars some of the best South Korean talents, and this article has all about its cast members.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the characters of Butterfly

Daniel Dae Kim as David Jung: Believed to be killed in an operation nine years before, he is now back to confront his daughter. An ex-intelligence officer, he will be seen in the series as a protective father hiding from enemies and hopping from city to city in South Korea.

This South American actor and producer is famous for his roles in television series like Lost and Hawaii 5-0. Popular films in which he starred are Hellboy, Always Be My Maybe, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Reina Hardesty as Rebecca: David’s daughter, Rebecca, a skilled assassin, is assigned to kill David Jung, only to later discover he is her father, whom she believed had abandoned her nine years ago. In What’s Inside fame, Rebecca is also seen in shows like I Am Whole, What Comes Around, The Honour List, Oh Sorry, and The Flash.

Piper Perabo as Juno: Former partner of David and a boss to his daughter Rebecca, Juno is a merciless CEO of Caddis (a private spy company). She somehow finds that David is alive and tasks Rebecca to hunt him down. A powerful antagonist in Butterfly, she is going to protect Caddis at any cost and would knock out anyone who she feels is a threat to her company. Violet Sanford was her breakthrough role in Coyote Ugly (2000) and a few of other shows in which she was previously seen are The Prestige (2006) and Covert Affairs (2010), among others.

Louis Landau as Oliver Barnes: Oliver is Juno’s son in Butterfly, raised in the world of espionage. His mother is also his boss, and Oliver is right behind her in every task.

He is a clever intelligence operative officer at Caddis and will follow his mother’s path in chasing David and Rebecca. Having starred in Rivals (2024), he has done some equally commendable work in Wolf King and Concordia.

Supporting cast of Butterfly

Kim Tae-hee as Eunju Kim

Park Hae-soo as Yong Shik Choi

Nayoon Kim as Minhee Jung

Kim Ji-hoon as Gun

Charles Parnell as Senator George Dawson

Sean Dulake as Hollis

Butterfly is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with all six episodes available to watch.










