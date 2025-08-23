“People speak out of pocket because they don’t know him”: Ciara defends husband Russell Wilson over online backlash for being corny

In a recent interview, Ciara offered a heartfelt defense of Russell Wilson, dismissing negative labels and highlighting his character.

Ciara isn’t here for the internet calling her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, “corny.” During a sit-down on The Breakfast Club last week, the singer brushed off the chatter with ease, saying she doesn’t even feel the need to respond. For her, the noise online doesn’t come close to the man she knows at home. Ciara described Wilson as “the most amazing human being you can know” and “the smartest, most intelligent Black man” she’s ever met.

The message was simple: she doesn’t care what strangers think. Instead of getting dragged into arguments, Ciara made it clear her focus is on love, respect, and the life they’ve built together. In standing firm, she reminded people that what’s said on social media often says more about the speaker than the person being judged.

Ciara did not shy away from the titular question of why people label Russell Wilson “corny.” She offered a pointed but composed rebuttal, folding the idea into her response rather than treating it as a direct debate.

“I don’t even have to reply to that,” she declared, signaling that such remarks are inconsequential to her. “Why would I even respond to that? I know what I know, and that’s all that matters”.

Her words struck confidently at the heart of the backlash, conveying that those judgments say more about the people making them than about Wilson himself. She expanded on this idea by questioning the perspective of critics:

“It’s like someone’s saying the person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right?” she asked. “Sometimes, people… speak out of pocket because they just don’t know”.

“Instead of being ‘mad’ about people’s comments, Ciara would rather say ‘God bless them’… ‘Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but… we don’t have to live, I don’t have to live my life to prove anything to anybody’”.

She added,