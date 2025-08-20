‘Christian Girl Autumn’ famed influencer Caitlin Covington tearfully makes new announcement ahead of Fall 2025

Caitlin Covington (Photo: Instagram/@cmcoving)

Christian Girl Autumn influencer Caitlin Covington uploaded a TikTok on August 19, 2025, announcing that she won't release her yearly autumn video.

The blogger wiped away her tears as she shared that the hype and expectations surrounding her Christian Girl Autumn video had put her under pressure, and this year she decided to skip her tradition.

‘Christian Girl Autumn’ influencer Caitlin Covington breaks down crying while announcing that she won’t be posting fall videos this year. pic.twitter.com/un388oRsyq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 20, 2025

For the unversed, Caitlin Covington is an influencer, and she has run her fashion and lifestyle blog Southern Curls & Pearls since 2011. According to the blog's about section, Covington started writing her thoughts on the blog when she was in her junior year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 2019, Caitlin Covington went viral after the X user @blizzy_mcguire tweeted her picture with another blogger, jokingly making fun of their brown autumn aesthetic.

"Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn," they tweeted.

Ever since then, Caitlin Covington has made it a tradition to post about the autumn season's arrival. Netizens have supported her posts with thousands of likes, often comparing her to singer Mariah Carey, who is known for going viral during Christmas every year, as her hit song All I Want for Christmas Is You climbs the charts.

"She's like the autumn Mariah. Actually atp she's the only pop girl that's not actually a pop girl," one netizen wrote.

"I'll give her something, she took her brand and ran with it. she's to fall like mariah carey is to the christmas season," another user wrote.

Last year, Caitlin Covington made a Twilight-inspired video for the Christian Girl Autumn trend

In September 2024, Caitlin Covington uploaded a video of herself lying in bed, holding a pumpkin. As the camera zoomed in with shots of a brown leaf falling on the ground in between, the influencer opened her eyes.

The video seemingly referred to the 2011 film, Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, where Bella Swan transformed into a vampire at the end of the movie.

‘Christian Girl Autumn’ awakens from her slumber in new video:



“It’s September 1st…you know what that means.” pic.twitter.com/JfLKP3p1zo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2024

While discussing her Christian Girl Autumn tradition with People Magazine on September 23, 2024, Caitlin Covington shared that she felt the pressure every year. However, she worked hard to deliver the results by "researching and planning."

"I do feel pressure, especially during fall because I feel like everyone looks to me for fall content. So I try to hold myself to a certain standard and brainstorm new creative ideas. I spend hours researching and planning outfits for fall. There's a lot of pressure, and I want my videos and pictures to be well received," the influencer said.

The Christian Girl Autumn influencer also stated that her husband didn't understand her excitement behind the photos. However, he eventually found it fun, and started helping her by flying with her to the locations with their kids, taking care of them and their luggage.

Covington revealed that her husband did not take her pictures, and her brother was in charge of the photography and videography, noting that the Christian Girl Autumn tradition had become a "family affair."

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Christian Girl Autumn influencer, Caitlin Covington.