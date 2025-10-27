Charlie Kirk murder: Judge grants Tyler Robinson’s request to wear civilian attire during assassination trial

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing far-right activist Charlie Kirk, has been granted a request to appear at the courthouse in any garment of his choosing. The accused is, however, mandated to be restrained in court.

Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder and six other felonies, asked the court to allow him to wear civilian clothes during the trial and appear without restraints to maintain his presumption of innocence and uphold his right to a fair trial.

The defense cited Bryan Kohberger’s case as precedent. Kohberger was sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2025 for the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students.

A closed-door hearing on Robinson’s application was conducted on October 24, 2025, after the prosecution opposed it.



Judge Tony Graf ruled in favor of the accused in a brief hearing on October 27, stating that Robinson "shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent." Graf, however, denied the request to appear unfettered, adding that although Robinson doesn’t have a prior criminal record and has behaved himself in custody, he faces serious charges in an emotional case.

Judge Graff also directed the sheriff’s office to use moderate restrictive restraints. The press is also prohibited from taking photos and videos of Robinson’s restraints to avoid influencing jurors.

More details on the Charlie Kirk case

Whilst speaking at a Turning Point USA rally at Utah Valley University in Orem, on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot and killed. Tyler Robinson turned himself in on September 11, 2025, near his home in St George.

Prosecutors have released supposed text messages between Robinson and his roommate, where the 22-year-old supposedly admits to shooting Kirk because he "had had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Utah County attorney Jeff Gray outlined Robinson’s charges during a press conference in September 2025 and added that the authorities are seeking the death penalty. The attorney mourned the loss of Kirk:

"Charlie Kirk was first and foremost a husband and father to two beautiful children, a son, a brother and a friend. I am charged with bringing justice for Charlie Kirk."

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court in person on January 16, 2026.