Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ hits digital with deleted and behind-the-scenes featurettes

Timo Tjahjanto’s Nobody 2 was a hit at the box office, grossing $36 million, following its release on August 15, 2025. Now, this action thriller film is available to stream on digital platforms from September 2. With its early access to watch Hutch’s new adventures and problems ahead of his family vacation to Plummerville, the film also offers additional bonus content for fans. Universal Pictures has also announced that Nobody 2 will be available on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray from October 7.

With its availability to buy and rent Nobody 2 from digital HD platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube, the additional content with the full-length film includes some exciting and thrilling stunt featurettes, deleted scenes, BTS from the sets, and eight extra scenes that the filmmakers removed from the final cut of the film.

Following the plot from its first part, Bob Odenkirk is back in his role of Hutch Mansell, who is working as an assassin for The Barber to pay back money he owes for destroying Russian mob money. Because of this chaos, he barely enjoys or has quality time with his wife, Becca, and kids. Tired from his last job, Hutch tells The Barber that he needs a break and wants to spend time with his family.

The Barber agrees but warns him that trouble always finds him. And it did follow! Despite leaving behind his ‘’Nobody’’ identity on the trip, he and his family now have to deal with Wyatt and corrupt Sheriff Abel. Their vacation went wrong when a fight between their kids dragged Hutch’s family into conflict with Wyatt and his ally, the crooked Sheriff Abel.

The description of the film reads:

"Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch, an overworked assassin who just needs a break, in this bareknuckle action-thriller. After deciding to take his family to a tourist town for some fun in the sun, a minor encounter with local bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of an unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss, who is determined to derail his relaxation."

Watch Tjahjanto’s stunt work in the additional bonus content

Tjahjanto is known for his visceral stunt work, and Nobody 2 has a lot of high-energy action. The digital release of the film also has 30 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and deleted scenes of intense fight sequences from the franchise. Take a look at what exciting content has been added to the digital platforms.

The deleted scenes

Plummerville

Strictly Family

Kiss

Time Machine

Creamy Floater

Prep Funhouse

Need Another Vacation

Returning Cast

NOBODY 2: THE FIGHT CONTINUES – The actors and filmmakers explain that Nobody 2 has even more exciting action than the first film. There are new characters, more fights, and a stylish way of showing action.

NOBODY DOES STUNTS LIKE US – Bob Odenkirk and the stunt team talk about how they plan, practice, and perform the movie’s intense and creative fight scenes. They show that the Nobody films have a unique way of doing stunts that other movies don’t.

Nobody 2 is now available to watch at home

Nobody 2 can be watched on paid streaming services. The film is available to buy for $24.99. To rent the movie, it costs $19.99 and will be available for 48 hours. The film’s length is approximately 89 minutes and it is available on platforms like Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and YouTube.