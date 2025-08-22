Big Brother 27 Week 7: Lauren shakes up the game with bold veto move

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 returns with episode 7 on Sunday, August 24, 2025, as the season moves into its second half.

The latest week follows the eviction of Rylie Jeffries, who left after Rachel Reilly named him as the replacement nominee when Lauren Domingue used the Power of Veto.

The Head of Household competition was the endurance “Wall” challenge, which was won by Vince Panaro. Vince became the first player this season to claim HoH for a second time.

Discussions in the Big Brother house have revolved around possible nominees, with names including Mickey, Ashley, Rachel, Kelley, and Katherine being raised.

The upcoming episode will cover the reaction to Rylie’s eviction, Vince’s HoH win, and the nomination choices that will set the stage for the veto competition later in the week.

Vince weighs his nomination options in Big Brother house

After his win in the Wall competition, Vince spent much of the night discussing possible nominations with his allies in Big Brother.

Vince and Keanu spoke in the HoH room. Vince listed several potential nominees:

“I could do Mickey, Ashley and Rachel .. kinda easy noms for me.”

Keanu responded by suggesting Rachel as a pawn:

“Of course she wouldn’t be okay with that but she put you up as a pawn… and if she goes home, oops.”

Vince said he was open to the idea of putting Rachel on the block but did not want to restart conflict with her. He wondered aloud if he should first talk to her, since they had only recently settled differences.

During the same conversation, Keanu pointed out that Rachel had nominated three people earlier in the season and yet all of them still worked with her, which he believed showed how strong her social game was. Vince and Keanu agreed this influence made her a difficult player to go against.

Later in the morning, Vince spoke with Morgan about other possible nominations. They discussed how Mickey’s actions had influenced earlier evictions, including Zack’s departure.

Vince remarked that his choices would likely upset people in the house and admitted that making others angry was unavoidable in his role as HoH.

Morgan and Vince analyze Big Brother house dynamics

Vince and Morgan had an extended conversation in the HoH room about both strategy and the aftermath of recent competitions in Big Brother.

Morgan, upset at her performance in the Wall competition, told Vince,

“I’m so sad I did bad at wall comp today… I’m telling you I am so glad you won.”

She admitted she relied on her arms instead of her core, which caused her to drop.

Their discussion shifted to Mickey’s role in recent evictions and influence over others. Morgan said,

“She thought Zack didn’t deserve to be here because she won ten thousand dollars.”

Vince replied that Mickey played a part in Zack leaving and considered whether she had also pitched his name as a target.

Morgan told Vince that Ava had admitted she was heavily influenced by Mickey. Vince then asked Morgan whether she would be upset if Mickey was nominated, and Morgan said she would not.

Vince responded that he was already planning to put Mickey on the block. The two also considered whether having Mickey in the jury could create problems for their games in Big Brother.

Morgan reminded Vince that Rachel wanted Kelley out, but she thought Kelley could actually be helpful to them if she remained.

Their discussion also turned to Lauren’s role in Rylie’s eviction. Morgan said Lauren had told her she felt responsible for Rylie leaving and added that Lauren had once considered voting against her.

This, in Morgan’s view, showed that there was lingering mistrust between allies.

Vince explained that he had several possible options for nominations, naming Mickey, Ava, Kelley, Katherine, Ashley, and Rachel. He indicated that Mickey was the likeliest immediate target among them.

Stay tuned for more updates.