Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kidnapper’s shocking demand rocks Fairmont as Leslie faces Ted’s twisted proposal and Martin reels from his mother’s news

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming August 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will unravel. Allison, who had been keeping Chelsea Dupree Hamilton hostage, will make some shocking demands from the Duprees and will also force Chelsea to get married to her.

Meanwhile, Ted Richardson will meet Leslie Thomas and propose his new plan to her about trying to move beyond the community of Fairmont Crest Estates and collaborate with her and ask her for help. In addition to these developments, Nicole Richardson will deliver some bad news to her son, Martin Richardson, regarding her divorce from Ted Richardson.

What to expect from the upcoming August 29, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates

On the upcoming August 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Eva Thomas will meet Tomas Navarro and share her worries with him regarding her mother, Leslie Thomas. Leslie had recently been privy to a huge lump sum of inheritance money from a fund set up for her deceased biological mother, Barbara. Spoilers reveal that Leslie’s decision to buy a house inside Fairmont Crest Estates and live there will annoy and irk Eva, and she will lean on Tomas for emotional support while she struggles with her mother.

Eva could also potentially consult Tomas for his help on some legal advice to try to figure out the logistics of her mother spending her entire inheritance on a house in the gated community.

Meanwhile, Tomas and his girlfriend, Katherine Kat Richardson, will continue to grow apart from each other. Eva might become desperate enough to go to her biological father, Ted Richardson, for help and ask him to convince Leslie to let go of her whim of buying a house.

In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson will meet Eva and realize that if he were able to stop Leslie from moving across from the Duprees, it could win some favor for him with his wife, Nicole Dupree Richardson, who had filed for divorce from him and also despised Leslie Thomas. Ted would end up proposing an outrageous plan to Leslie to thwart her plans of buying a mansion, but he would also end up agreeing to her terms and conditions, which might not bode well for him in the long run.

Bill Hamilton, Ted’s attorney, who had been planning to ask for an audit to try to delay Ted and Nicole’s divorce, might end up being pleasantly surprised to see Ted fending for himself and getting what he wants. In addition to these developments, in the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Allison will ask Chelsea Dupree Hamilton for a shocking request. The plot hints that since she had been holding Chelsea hostage, she might end up offering her her freedom and independence in exchange for her request as well.

Spoilers reveal that Allison would ask Chelsea to immediately get married to her despite the fact that Chelsea was in a relationship with Doctor Madison Montgomery. She might also potentially put Chelsea in a fatally dangerous situation.

Fans can watch and stream Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.