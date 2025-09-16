Avril Lavigne launches first wine ‘Complicated’ with Banshee, inspired by her iconic hit

Avril Lavigne launches her first wine, a Pinot Noir called Complicated, with Banshee Wines, inspired by her iconic hit from 2002.

Avril Lavigne has introduced her first official wine, a limited-edition Pinot Noir called Complicated, in collaboration with Banshee Wines. The release, timed shortly after her North American Greatest Hits Tour, draws direct inspiration from her breakthrough 2002 single “Complicated” a track that launched her into global recognition. The wine is described by its makers as light and velvety, featuring bright notes of cherry and raspberry. It will be sold at US$30 exclusively through Banshee’s website and available at their tasting room while supplies last.

Lavigne has spoken about how the idea came together. She had the Banshee bar backstage during her tour and afterparties and as her appreciation for wine deepened, she felt a collaboration was a natural next step. To mark the launch, 50 special “Sip and Spin” kits will also be offered; each includes a record player plus Let Go, her debut album on vinyl. The collaboration also has a philanthropic angle, AS Banshee will donate US$10,000 to She Is The Music, an organization focused on supporting women in the music industry.

Avril Lavigne teams up with Banshee to release her debut wine ‘Complicated,’ celebrating her iconic 2002 single

Avril Lavigne has worked with Banshee Wines (part of the Foley Family Wines & Spirits portfolio) to create Complicated, a small-batch Pinot Noir that pays homage to her song Complicated, one of her most famous hit tracks.

The wine is intended to capture both her musical identity and the style of Banshee - that is, it is crafted to be approachable yet nuanced with tasting notes of cherry and raspberry over a velvety backdrop. The name Complicated comes both from the hit single and from its resonance with fans, which makes it an apt title for her first venture into wine.

The wine will be sold at US$30 through Banshee’s website and at its tasting room while stocks last. Apart from the wine itself, the special “Sip and Spin” kit is a vinyl plus record player, while the Let Go album offers a sensory tie-in between the music and the wine. Lavigne said:

“Over the last two years on my Greatest Hits Tour, I was rocking out with the Banshee bar set up backstage every night … teaming up on our own wine just felt right.”

Meanwhile, Jason Daniel, the Chief Marketing Officer of FFWS, spoke about how the collaboration brings together Avril’s artistry and Banshee’s winemaking craft and provided fans with a new way to connect with her music.

Additionally, in honour of Avril Lavigne’s influence and her role in music, Banshee is contributing US$10,000 to She Is The Music to support songwriting camps for women. For long-time fans, Complicated Wine offers both nostalgia and a way to revisit the artist’s early success through taste while showcasing her continued evolution into new creative fields.