Are conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel both married? What we know as the sisters address viral newborn baby pics

Abby and Brittany have been working as teachers in Minnesota for a long time (Representative image via Hu Chen/Unsplash)

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have recently responded to the viral pictures in which they appeared with a baby. Notably, the duo was first seen holding a child last month on August 14, 2025, while they went inside their car that was waiting at a parking space in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

The news of the child started trending around a year after Today magazine acquired the records of Abby getting married to Josh Bowling back in 2021.

Although the twins did not reply about the baby with a direct statement, they posted a TikTok video last week on August 30, 2025. The clip included multiple photos of them holding the child on different occasions, and they added some hashtags like “sisterhood” and “respect”, as they wrote:

“Blessed.”

After being spotted in Arden Hills, Abby and Brittany appeared with the baby for another time on August 27, 2025. The U.S. Sun obtained some pictures and a video of the same, where the duo was spotted on a car seat near the school in Minnesota, where they have been working for many years.

People magazine stated that the twins were having a conversation with each other, and there was a point where they came inside the school with the baby. The twins had a meeting with the co-workers at the school, and they were inside for around 30 minutes.

The duo later appeared outside a school with another person, and The U.S. Sun was able to acquire snaps of the same. However, the other individual was revealed to be a colleague of the twins. Meanwhile, the twins and Josh have not commented anything about the child’s identity, as of this writing.

Abby and Brittany Hensel are living in Minnesota: Marriage to Josh Bowling and more

As previously mentioned, the twins started creating headlines when people came to know about Abby’s marriage to Josh Bowling around four years ago. Back in March 2024, a report by Today magazine confirmed the news. However, Abby and Josh have not shared a lot of details about their relationship on any platform.

Today magazine also revealed that Josh Bowling has served in the US Army in the past and is currently a nurse. Moreover, the Facebook account of the twins had a profile picture seemingly taken at the wedding.

The photo shows the twins with Josh, and while the latter does not clearly show his face to the camera, he can be spotted holding the hands of one of the twins, with both of them smiling on camera. Bowling appears in a grey suit in the picture, and the twins are wearing a wedding outfit.

Abby and Brittany Hensel have continued living in Minnesota, where they spent their childhood and were born at the same time. The twins shared a TikTok video in December last year, which included certain moments captured during Abby’s wedding.

The twins appear in a white wedding outfit, along with Bowling, in one of the snaps. They are also accompanied by Josh’s daughter, Isabella, who was born from another marriage in the past. Isabella appeared with a bouquet and wore a cream lace and taffeta dress. Another glimpse features the twins dancing during the wedding ceremony.

Abby and Brittany Hensel have been employed as fifth-grade teachers for a long time, and they frequently keep in touch with the general public through various posts on TikTok.