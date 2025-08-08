Apple TV+ teams up with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan for sci-fi drama Pluribus

Image sourced via Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is teaming up with Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, for a brand-new science fiction series called Pluribus. Known for creating smart and character-driven stories, Gilligan’s new show is already generating buzz.

The upcoming series will star Rhea Seehorn, who earned critical acclaim for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. With Gilligan and Seehorn working together again, fans are eager to see what kind of story will unfold this time.

What we know about Pluribus

Pluribus is being described as a “grounded sci-fi” show. That means the story will explore science fiction themes in a world that still feels real. While the full plot hasn’t been revealed, early details suggest the show takes place in an alternate version of America. Some viewers are already comparing the concept to shows like The Twilight Zone or Black Mirror, but Gilligan has said that Pluribus will focus more on hope and humanity than on fear or darkness.

The series marks Gilligan’s first time working in the sci-fi genre, but fans expect his signature storytelling style—realistic characters, emotional depth, and meaningful choices—to carry over. Instead of focusing on aliens or futuristic tech, Pluribus is expected to tell thoughtful stories about people and society.

At the center of the show is Rhea Seehorn, once again working alongside Gilligan. Her performance in Better Call Saulearned her praise for portraying a strong, layered character. Now, she takes the lead in Pluribus, and many are excited to see what she brings to the role. While the rest of the cast has not been confirmed, announcements are expected soon.

Release and Expectations

Three years ago, Vince Gilligan wrote & directed Rhea Seehorn in the masterful penultimate episode of #BetterCallSaul “Waterworks”.



Three months from now, they both reunite for #Pluribus.



Premieres Nov 7th on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/zjsD8o5G7F — Pluribus Updates (@pluribusappletv) August 8, 2025

Pluribus will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, and the platform has already ordered two full seasons. This early commitment shows Apple’s strong belief in the project, especially since many new shows begin with only one season.

While there’s no exact release date yet, Pluribus is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. Production is already underway. With Apple’s growing focus on high-quality original content, this series is positioned to become one of the platform’s biggest upcoming titles.

Vince Gilligan’s past success with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul set a high bar. Both shows received awards, critical praise, and strong fan support. Pluribus gives him the chance to explore new themes while continuing to build rich characters in a new setting. It also gives Rhea Seehorn another leading role, something many fans have been waiting for.

Final Thoughts

With Pluribus, Vince Gilligan is entering a new genre, but he’s bringing along the thoughtful storytelling that made his earlier work stand out. The return of Rhea Seehorn adds even more excitement, especially for fans who followed her journey as Kim Wexler.

As the premiere date approaches, Pluribus is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated original shows on Apple TV+. It promises to explore big ideas in a grounded, emotional way—something that’s rare in modern sci-fi. Whether you're a longtime fan of Gilligan’s work or just love well-made TV dramas, this is a series to keep your eye on.