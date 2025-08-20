Anniversary movie release date, cast and characters, where to watch, and more

A still from Anniversary (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateMovies)

Anniversary is an upcoming thriller film written by Lori Rosene-Gambino and directed by Jan Komasa. It is based on an original story by both Rosene-Gambino and Komasa and stars Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor, Mckenna Grace, Daryl McCormack, and Dylan O'Brien. The film will be released in theaters across the United States on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The official trailer for Anniversary was released by Lionsgate on August 20, 2025. It sets the scene of brewing trouble as Liz, a radical former college student, interrupts a family's 25th wedding anniversary at a time when political divisiveness is on the rise. A dark version of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" serves as the backdrop for emotionally charged sequences that promise intrigue and emotions.

In an interview with people on August 19, 2025, star Diane Lane said:

“I’m grateful for this powerful, timely story and the inspiring, generous cast who brought it to life,” adding, “Jan Komasa’s brilliant direction of Lori Rosene-Gambino’s script holds a mirror to our national identity crisis through the lens of one family.”

Release schedule of Anniversary

Anniversary will be released on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in cinemas across the United States. It will be accessible in home video and digital streaming formats following its theatrical run; however, no particular streaming service has been confirmed as of yet.

Looking at the cast and characters of Anniversary

Anniversary stars Diane Lane as Ellen, the matriarch whose doubts about her son’s new girlfriend drive the family into emotional turmoil. Ellen's husband, Paul, is portrayed by Kyle Chandler as someone who values change and works to maintain peace. Their son Josh, played by Dylan O'Brien, brings home Liz (played by Phoebe Dynevor), who Ellen recognizes as a radical former student.

Birdie, played by Mckenna Grace, is the daughter whose youth provides a stark contrast to the ideological struggle among the grown ups. Daryl McCormack as Rob, Madeline Brewer as Anna, and Zoey Deutch as Cynthia complete the cast and represent the ideological and generational divisions.

Together, these characters show a family ripped apart by "The Change," a burgeoning political movement that reveals latent wounds and challenges allegiances.

Exploring the plot of Anniversary

The film centers on Ellen and Paul, a couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Their son Josh surprises them by introducing his new girlfriend, Liz, who is Ellen’s former college student involved in a radical movement called “The Change.” As Liz becomes a part of the family, Ellen naturally mistrusts her, and her anxieties grow as Liz's influence exposes emotional and ideological divisions within the family.

Paul, in the meantime, tries to maintain his optimism by arguing that people change, but growing tensions cause him to become more stressed. The couple’s younger daughter, Birdie, brings a reflective contrast to the turmoil. Extended family members like Cynthia, Anna, and Rob highlight the generational and cultural divides. As "The Change" spreads across the country, the intimacy inside the family starts to break down, reflecting larger social discontent.

