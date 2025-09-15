Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 - Release date and timings for all regions

David Rysdahl in Alien: Earth Season 1. Photo courtsey: FX Networks.

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7 titled Emergence arrives in the Americas on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with streaming at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Hulu and a same-day FX telecast. Most international regions get the episode on Wednesday via Disney+ (Star). FX’s show hub lists the series in the Tuesday 8 p.m. slot, with weekly releases leading to the finale on September 23.

Created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth is set in 2120 and stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, and Adarsh Gourav, among others. The series acts as a prequel within the Alien universe, expanding corporate rivalries (Weyland-Yutani vs. Prodigy), hybrid bodies, and new lifeforms while keeping the franchise’s survival stakes.

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7 follows episode 6 (The Fly), which pivoted the story with lab breaches, a fatal hybrid incident, and a covert move that sets up a confrontation. Expect Emergence to carry those threads forward as the penultimate chapter of season 1. FX’s official teaser frames it as an escape attempt that fractures loyalties and sparks a “shocking confrontation.”

Release date and timings across all regions

As mentioned earlier, Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 (Emergence) releases Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Hulu (U.S. streaming) and airs the same night on FX. Major regional drop times (UK, Europe, India, Australia, etc.) align to local overnight Wednesday windows on Disney+ (Star). The full time-zone guide belongs in the table below.

Region Platform Local date Local time Pacific Time (US/Canada) Hulu / FX Tuesday, September 16 5:00 p.m. PT Eastern Time (US/Canada) Hulu / FX Tuesday, September 16 8:00 p.m. ET UK (BST) Disney+ (Star) Wednesday, September 17 1:00 a.m. BST Central Europe (CEST) Disney+ (Star) Wednesday, September 17 2:00 a.m. CEST India (IST) JioHotstar Wednesday, September 17 5:30 a.m. IST Australia (AEST) Disney+ (Star) Wednesday, September 17 10:00 a.m. AEST

Some listings also show a same-night FX re-air around 9:30 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7, and current plan pricing

In the U.S., Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 streams on Hulu and airs on FX. Hulu’s current listed prices are $9.99/month (With Ads) and $18.99/month (No Ads). Bundles vary.

In the UK/Europe/Australia/Japan, and most regions, the show streams on Disney+ (Star hub) with local Wednesday releases. Prices vary by country and tier. As a reference point, recent Disney+ plan pages in the UK list approx £4.99 (Standard with Ads), £8.99 (Standard), and £12.99 (Premium) per month, with similar tiering across Europe. Viewers should check their local app for exact current pricing and promos.

In India, episodes stream on JioHotstar following the Reliance-Disney streaming merger. Public plan pages and coverage list Mobile (ads) from ₹149/3 months and annual options around ₹499, with higher tiers available. Telecom bundles can alter the effective price. Verify in-app before subscribing.

As per The Guardian report dated July 31, 2025, creator Noah Hawley stated,

“Maybe the best monster ever invented, cinematically,”

explaining why the xenomorph works differently in a long-form series. As per a ComicBook.com interview dated August 4, 2025, Noah Hawley remarked,

“I think we’re giving them a run for their money, certainly. But their value is added. They are scary in the egg stage, the facehugger stage, and the chest burster stage. They got something for everyone, those xenomorphs,” when asked if the classic creatures are still the scariest in Alien: Earth.

Previously on episode 6 (The Fly) and what to expect in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 Emergence

Where episode 6 left us: The Fly escalated the island crisis. A lab breach led to Tootles’ death, undercutting claims of hybrid “immortality.” Hermit pushed for an escape with Wendy, while Slightly delivered Arthur to a facehugger under covert orders, an act that re-tilted the board toward corporate extraction plans and retaliation. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 11, 2025, franchise icon Sigourney Weaver stated,

“I have to make a date with my husband because I don't want to see it by myself in case one of those things comes out of the screen. So we have to set it up. So I'm behind seeing it, but the ones I've seen are fascinating.”

Adding that the series is

“I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly.”

What to expect in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7: FX’s official logline for Emergence reads:

“An escape plan is hatched leading to a breaking of factions, betrayals, and a shocking confrontation.”

That implies an active breakout attempt, hard choices among the Lost Boys, and tracker-cat-and-mouse across Neverland’s facilities, momentum designed to point straight at the finale. For context on Hawley’s serialized approach, The Guardian interview dated July 31, 2025, quotes him as saying:

“But in a 10-hour, 30-hour, 50-hour show the monsters have to exist for a reason. You’re also not killing everybody off, so there has to be a continuing serialised story in which the monsters fit.”

It highlights why loyalties and corporate aims drive the horror beats as much as the creatures.

Stay tuned for more updates.