Abbott Elementary Season 5 teaser hints at chaos as cast gets bombarded with apples

The staff members of Abbott Elementary are in trouble! ABC has dropped the first teaser of Abbott Elementary Season 5, making fans wonder: Why is the teeny-tiny schoolkid pelting apples at her teachers? Well, the short teaser has not revealed much about its plot, but has unveiled the faces of the cast members joining again in its upcoming season.

The mockumentary sitcom is all set to return with its fifth installment on October 1, 2025, on ABC and will stream on Hulu. To catch up with the previous plot, the first four seasons are available to watch on Hulu.

The educators returning to the Philadelphia Public School are Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Addie, Janelle James as Eva Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Prafetti as Jacob Hill, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

The last season saw Janine and her friends dealing with the bribery scandal, and also helped Ava get her position back as a principal. This season, the story changes. There will be a story about the Phillies, a big story for Barbara, a Halloween episode, and a surprising Christmas episode that the showrunner, Brunson, calls a “game-changer,’’ while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

The show will also talk about the real problems that teachers face, like not enough staff, teachers leaving because of an unbalanced workload, and the difficulties of working in an old school building.

Teaser Breakdown of Abbott Elementary Season 5

The teaser begins with a school kid, played by Dillen B. Allen, bombarding apples towards the teachers by saying,

‘’They say an apple is a way of showing your teacher you appreciate them. But I say, ''How about Deeeeez apples?''

To which each teacher reacts to the chaos in their own unique way. Barbara begins praying, hoping the apple doesn’t strike her. Ava catches an apple in midair by screaming, “Oh, hell no!” and Melissa grabs a baseball bat to swing at the incoming fruit.

It ends with Mr. Johnson cleaning up the mess in the school hallway, where smashed apples are lying all over the floor. On the other hand, Ava is running behind the kid to catch her.

The use of the baseball bat in the new season hints at a special crossover with the Philadelphia Phillies. As the series begins to drop its new episodes, it will soon see that the Philly educators will be taking the kids on a field trip to a ball game.

At San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), Quinta Brunson teased, “I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy.” As she told Variety, the cast would film at a live event, which will make Philadelphia sports fans happy, but she didn’t give a hint as to which team would be featured.

However, a few days later, the cast members were spotted filming at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during a game between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies had a big win that day, and fans even got excited as the show is making a crossover featuring everyone's all-time favourite team in it.

Is the Phillies crossover confirmed on the Abbott Elementary Season 5?

No major plot hints for Season 5 are revealed yet, but this crossover is confirmed. The Phillies crossover was announced with a photo of the cast and the team’s mascot, Phillie Phanatic, and was made in collaboration with MLB Studios, the league’s creative production team.

A spokesperson for the baseball entity said in a statement,

“As big fans of the series, MLB Studios initiated outreach to Warner Brothers and subsequently the Phillies to get the shooting process started. Collaboration between MLB Studios, the Phillies and the show commenced to shoot a bottle episode on-location at a Phillies game, with a goal of ensuring authenticity and access to the field.”

The Instagram post featured the cast members of Abbott Elementary, and below the post, the comment by the show read: