A24 drops If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Trailer featuring Rose Byrne and ASAP Rocky tackling life's pressures

Rose Byrne as Linda in A24's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

The first trailer for A24’s psychological comedy-drama film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, written and directed by Mary Bronstein, has been released by the production company. The film blends biting humor with emotional intensity, following one woman’s desperate attempt to hold her life together as personal and professional pressures mount.

The film looks set to explore themes of family strain, self-doubt, and human resilience with the sharp, offbeat edge audiences expect from A24. The article further discusses in detail the film’s release, plot, and cast for interested readers.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You release details explored

I’ve had a career filled with dumb luck, but getting to be even a small part of a Mary Bronstein film opposite the frighteningly talented Rose Byrne is beyond my comprehension. Check out the trailer and, yes, that is what my face looks like. https://t.co/BbAwwowDS1 pic.twitter.com/RG93GCnxJ2 — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 6, 2025

The psychological comedy-drama film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, where it drew attention for its unique tonal mix of comedy and psychological drama. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it received a fresh score of 93% based on 41 reviews from critics so far.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release by A24 on October 10, 2025, in the United States of America. Following its theatrical run, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is expected to be available on A24’s streaming partners, though an official streaming date has yet to be announced.

What is the trailer all about?

Everything is under control. IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU, a tour de force from writer-director Mary Bronstein starring Berlinale Silver Bear winner Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, and A$AP Rocky, opens in theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/cI8WbKfQ2h — A24 (@A24) August 6, 2025

The trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is available on A24’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts. The clip introduces audiences to Linda, played by Rose Byrne, whose life is unraveling under a cascade of crises. It begins with a scene of exhausted Linda, who is being asked by her daughter to immediately rush to the washroom as it has been flooded by a leaking roof in their home. While she’s explaining the situation on the call, the roof comes off completely.

With her child facing a mysterious illness, an absent husband, a missing person connected to her circle, and a fraught relationship with her therapist, Linda’s world teeters between heartbreak and absurdity. The trailer captures this tension by oscillating between grounded, emotional exchanges and moments of surreal comedy that seem to punctuate her increasingly chaotic existence.

Byrne’s portrayal hints at a character who is simultaneously self-aware and teetering on the edge, her expressive shifts between deadpan humor and quiet despair giving the film its emotional center. A$AP Rocky, as James, the motel superintendent, appears in scenes that carry a mix of warmth and understated tension, suggesting his role may serve as both a confidant and a source of complication for Linda. Conan O’Brien’s portrayal as Linda’s therapist adds an unconventional edge to the traditional therapist-patient dynamic.

The trailer also teases the film’s layered storytelling style, cross-cutting between intimate family moments, tense confrontations, and oddly comic set pieces. It’s an approach that fits well within A24’s reputation for blending genre conventions in unexpected ways, promising a narrative that is both emotionally resonant and slyly unpredictable.

Cast and crew member details explored

A24’s upcoming psychological comedy-drama film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You was written and directed by Mary Bronstein. The project is produced by Sara Murphy, Ryan Zacarias, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Conor Hanon, and Richie Doyle. Cinematographer Christopher Messina brings a naturalistic yet stylized visual approach, framing the characters’ struggles in a way that is intimate but visually dynamic. The film is a collaboration between A24, Central Pictures, and Fat City, further cementing its indie credentials while ensuring high production values.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast that adds depth and variety to its narrative. The cast is led by Rose Byrne as Linda, delivering what early festival reviews describe as a fearless performance that captures the messy contradictions of a woman under pressure. The list also includes Conan O’Brien as Linda’s therapist, Danielle Macdonald as Caroline, Christian Slater as Charles, and A$AP Rocky as James. Ivy Wolk, Daniel Zolghadri, Delaney Quinn, Ronald Bronstein, Lark White, Josh Pais, and Eva Kornet are a few of the other notable actors who appear in the film.

With its October release on the horizon, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You appears set to join A24’s roster of genre-defying hits. Combining a sharp script, a skilled ensemble, and a distinctive directorial voice, the film promises a deeply human and occasionally absurd exploration of what it means to endure life’s heaviest blows while still finding moments to laugh.

