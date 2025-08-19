Why is "Stafford Died Weeks Ago" trending on X? Conspiracy theory surrounding Rams' QB Matthew Stafford explored

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the national anthem prior to an NFL Football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

A trend surrounding Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had been going viral now, with #StaffordDiedWeeksAgo" trending on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Speculations began after Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay decided to avoid a question from the reporter who asked if Matthew was doing physical training for the upcoming season.

The question was asked since Stafford had sustained injuries in the past few years. This led to speculations about the well-being of the footballer. Meanwhile, on August 18, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a clip in which Stafford was seen in his uniform about to start his field practice.

Matthew Stafford out at practice. 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Gpae1kotVU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 18, 2025

While this should have been good news for the fans, many netizens began claiming that the real Matthew Stafford was actually deceased and the one in the clip was a clone. Some netizens even claimed that the teeth seemed different, corroborating that Stafford wasn't alive. One user wrote on X,

"The Matthew Stafford you know and love never left Detroit. A clone with scary, weird teeth was sent to LA and has taken the original’s place. As far as I can tell, this is the hit that killed the original. #StaffordDiedWeeksAgo #McVayLiedStaffordDied."

The Matthew Stafford you know and love never left Detroit. A clone with scary, weird teeth was sent to LA and has taken the original’s place. As far as I can tell, this is the hit that killed the original. #StaffordDiedWeeksAgo #McVayLiedStaffordDied pic.twitter.com/M3BJqmEqYy — Lou (@loulampee) August 19, 2025

Meanwhile, another netizen speculated that it was an actor playing Stafford. The user tweeted,

"You think this sh*t looks real? No fucking chance, this is clearly an actor playing Matt Stafford #StaffordDiedWeeksAgo."

Despite the speculations, there had been no statement confirming them.

"We’re going to keep it a day and really a week at a time" - McVay about Matthew Stafford's presence in the upcoming season

As previously mentioned, a video was dropped showing Matthew Stafford getting on the field to practice. According to NBC Sports, while this seemed hopeful, Sean McVay's statements during a press conference did not clear the air about whether Stafford was going to play in the upcoming season.

The head coach of the team said,

"We're going to keep it a day and really a week at a time... I'm not going to pigeonhole myself into any plans and so we’re just seeing how he feels."

McVay additionally stated,

"We’re truly taking it a day at a time and a week at a time right now... We’re trying to get our hands on it. We’re trying to do right by the player number one and our team."

Coach McVay on Matthew Stafford's return to practice. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vhaGm36p8f — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 18, 2025

According to reports by CBS Sports, McVay stated that it was good to have Matthew Stafford for practice on the field. For the unversed, Stafford had reportedly been dealing with an aggravated disc in the back. McVay again said that they were taking one day at a time with Stafford, given his physical condition.

Talking about Stafford reportedly being on the field for practice, the head coach confirmed that he had done a great job there. According to McVay, the situation was "fluid" and demanded "flexibility."

As of now, it is unclear if Matthew Stafford would be seen playing in the upcoming season. McVay repeatedly said that the situation needed more flexibility and it was too early to confirm anything.