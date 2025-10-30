Why is KitKat trending? People demand justice after San Francisco cat who was also a liquor store mascot was allegedly killed by Waymo

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: A cat wearing a striped tie and white collar looks out of the window of the Embassy of Ecuador as Swedish prosecutors question Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on November 14, 2016 in London, England. Mr Assange has been inside the embassy since 2012 and he is being questioned over allegations of rape that date from 2010. Mr Assange has not been charged and denies the claims. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

On Monday night (October 27), KitKat - a bodega cat inhabiting Randa's Market in San Francisco's Mission District - was allegedly killed by a Waymo. For the unversed, Waymo is a cab service with an autonomous, self-driving car.

KitKat's death has left a deep impact on the Mission District community, to whom he had somewhat become a family member over the years.

JUST IN: The internet is up in arms over the loss of KitKat, a beloved local SF cat killed by a Waymo car.



The people are demanding justice.

In the wake of the unfortunate accident, KitKat has been trending on social media platforms, with netizens pointing out the unfairness of his death and demanding justice for it.

Some netizens pointed out how the cat had become the symbol of a united community.

"$KITKAT isn't another meme. It's emotion turned into momentum. Born from a real story that moved people, $KITKAT unites a community that stands for more than hype." - tweeted an X user.

"The $KITKAT killer, if not a farm then this is definition of “killer” of another token. Huge" - wrote another.

Meanwhile, others dragged Elon Musk into the debate about the dangers of self-driving cars, speculating whether Tesla could potentially have these issues.

"@elonmus, Waymo EV vehicle killed an innocent and beloved cat named in San Francisco. What's your thoughts? I hope Tesla doesn't have these issues. Buy Tesla. Save Cats. R.I.P KitKat" - posted a third netizen.

"$KITKAT isn’t just hype. It’s a story-driven project powered by a strong, united community. Born from a real event that touched hearts, it blends emotion with momentum perfectly. If this post hits 30 likes, I’ll host a $20 giveaway for 2 lucky winners. Let’s honor the movement and send $KITKAT to the moon together." - added a fourth one.

A memorial for KitKat was built on 16th Street

​Following the death of KitKat, the community on the street built a memorial for the late cat, which has since been growing. One of the residents, Lara, is curating an altar for KitKat. Unwilling to take credit for the same, Lara told CBS News:

"This was built by the community. This was one hundred percent built by the community. I came to give it a base and fabric and some place to keep it safe. My co-worker took that picture of KitKat. Someone brought him a crown, people brought him mice, little toy mice."

Lara adds that his death has left "a big void" in the lives of the 16th Street community. She also believes the altar will give the community a safe space for mourning the store cat and celebrating her life, adding, "there's closure in that".

Over the past few days, Kitkat's memorial has received not just flowers, candles, and cards, but also multiple pictures of the cat printed out by people who took them in the past.