Why did Gelda Waterboer go viral? First grade teacher from Namibia responds after 'private parts' song divides the internet

Gelda Waterboer's TikTok video received millions of views in a brief period (Image via Getty)

Namibia-based teacher Gelda Waterboer is creating headlines due to a new TikTok video shared through her account on the platform. Notably, Gelda was heard singing a song in the clip while she was teaching the students about the body parts that they shouldn't allow other people to touch.

While netizens shared different opinions about the video, Waterboer responded to a comment where a user questioned:

“Who wronged the teacher.”

The teacher was joined by her students as she sang:

“These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts no one should touch them.”

A report by People magazine on October 2, 2025, stated that Gelda Waterboer shared another video as she replied to the question, addressing the necessity to create a space where children can speak up without fearing anyone.

Gelda mentioned that children should be taught to say “no” since it is for their protection.

Gelda also said that education can be the path to empowerment since safety starts with someone being well-aware of saying “no” to anything.

She explained her point by adding:

“Teaching our children to say ‘no’ is not just about manners - it’s about protection. Every child must know that their body belongs to them, and no one has the right to touch them in a way that feels wrong or uncomfortable.”

Netizens react to the viral video of Gelda Waterboer on social media

According to People magazine, the original video has received more than 160 million views. Gelda also shared her intention behind posting the clip as she wrote that it was about safety.

On the other hand, the general public took to X to share their opinion on the viral video. A user wrote that teachers like Gelda Waterboer are needed right now, along with another writing that whatever she said in the clip should be taught to the kids.

“She’s passionate about this good job teacher need more like you”, @KeatonS65318 wrote . “This is what we need to be teaching our kids not that it’s ok for men to be in girls’ bathrooms and private spaces. Same with boys. No woman should be in their private spaces”, @Leanne176826967 commented .

However, a few reactions were different, where one criticized Gelda for teaching the song to “minors”.

An individual claimed that it was not important to talk about anything “s*xual” in public schools.

“This woman should be fired and arrested for lewd acts in front of minors. Then everyone that was involved in her hiring should be investigated”, @AntonelliJ65021 stated . “No thanks. There’s no place for talking about anything s*xual in public schools. This lady might be cool but I think we all know that there are many deeply indoctrinated young teachers who will see it as an opening to grease an already slippery slope”, @JohnnyBlister said .

Gelda Waterboer speaks up on the reasons for posting the video

As mentioned, Gelda replied to a comment in another clip, and it has received millions of views. She later shared a new video where she revealed that she was raised in a place where discussions on such topics were not accepted.

Waterboer claimed that this is one of the reasons that children in African households are scared to speak up.

Gelda Waterboer said that it is important to discuss these topics with the kids, adding that seriousness plays an important part in such discussions. She further stated:

“I wish I had a teacher that would firmly tell me that it is okay to say no to people you also trust. That you have the right over your body, I take this personally because I wish I knew that growing up.”

Gelda mentioned that she always wanted to be the teacher she could not find while growing up. She elaborated by saying:

“We have over 1 million views, this makes me realize there is a great need [for] awareness that needs to be spread when it comes to the safety of the kids. I wish I had a teacher like me growing up.”

Meanwhile, the first video accumulated more than 90 million views in a week. Notably, Gelda Waterboer is currently employed at the Rogate Primary School, as per the New York Post.