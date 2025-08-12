Why did Cadbury Australia recall popular chocolate bars? Reason explained

Cadbury’s Marvellous Creations share bags pulled from shelves over contamination fears.

Shoppers across Australia are being told to check their chocolate stash after Cadbury pulled a popular treat from supermarket shelves. The company has announced a recall of its Marvellous Creations Jelly Popping Candy Beanies share bags, citing the discovery of an unexpected and very unwelcome ingredient. The affected bars, sold in major chains like Coles and Woolworths, have a best-before date of May 21, 2026.

While most Cadbury fans are used to a burst of popping candy in every bite, this time the “surprise” came in the form of tiny plastic pieces. Authorities are warning customers not to eat the product and to return it for a full refund. It’s a reminder that even the most trusted brands can occasionally hit a manufacturing hiccup, leaving sweet-toothed Aussies a little wary before their next indulgent break.

When Cadbury Australia announced the recall, it wasn’t due to allergens, nor because of a misprinted label or a suspicious flavor profile. No, this time the culprit was a bit more literal, and decidedly unwelcome in the mix: bits of plastic. Specifically, small fragments of plastic were discovered in the Marvellous Creations Jelly Popping 10-Piece Sharebag (160 g), prompting a nationwide recall.

This sweet disaster has been spotted in stores across the country, Coles, Woolworths, IGA, The Reject Shop, Drakes, and more sold with a best-before date of 21 May 2026. Rumor has it that some customers may have already unwrapped and bitten off more than they bargained for.

According to the Food Authority of NSW, the problem is very grounded as the presence of plastic poses a potential hazard, not catastrophic, but potentially stomach-aching if swallowed. Injury or discomfort? Yes. Life-threatening? Unlikely. But no one wants to crunch on plastic between the popping candy and chocolate.

So, what should you do if you’re holding one of these cheeky little bars? Simple, don’t eat it. Cadbury is urging consumers to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. No need for a receipt or elaborate explanations, it’s best to keep it simple when chocolate is involved. If you’re worried about your health, feeling odd after unexpectedly tasting plastic, it’s best to seek medical advice.

Cadbury’s parent company, Mondelez Australia, has also put a helpline on standby, 1800 034 241, for anyone seeking answers or assurance that their other Cadbury chocolate bars remain perfectly edible and plastic-free.