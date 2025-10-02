Who was Karen Drew married to? Detroit’s Local 4 anchor mourns ex-husband’s death

Karen Drew with her daughters and former husband (Image via Facebook/Karen Drew TV)

Karen Drew, investigative journalist and news anchor, is mourning the death of her ex-husband. Drew, who works as an anchor for Local 4 News, was married to Paul Gorcyca.

The former couple tied the knot in 2008. After 15 years of marriage, the two parted ways in 2023, as per Distractify.

According to Gorcyca’s obituary, he passed away on September 15. On October 1, Drew took to her social media handle to open up to her followers about her ex-husband’s passing. In her note, she also mentioned her two daughters, Madison and Morgan, whom she shared with Gorcyca.

Karen Drew’s emotional note on Instagram read:

“We are in a fog ... last week we buried my children's father. Paul loved his girls with all his heart and soul. He helped others, guided coworkers, built friendships that turned into family, and gave me the best gifts of my life ... my daughters. His famous phrase 'Do what is right’”

Alongside a photograph of herself mourning alongside her daughters, Drew also wrote that while dealing with the death of her children’s father, she would be taking some time off work. She added:

“As we figure out this next chapter we will be scattered, i will be missing a few newscasts, and we will hold on tight to each other.”

About Karen Drew’s former husband, Paul Gorcyca

Unlike Karen Drew, who was in the media spotlight due to her award-winning career in journalism, her ex-husband, Paul Gorcyca, worked in the automotive industry.

Gorcyca’s obituary on the website of the Desmond Funeral Home details the trajectory of his professional life. According to the obituary, Gorcyca dedicated his professional life to various operational roles in the automotive industry. After graduating from the business school at Michigan State University, he was hired by Honda of America for its purchasing department.

Gorcyca, whose formal education in the field of business lay in Materials and Logistics Management, eventually moved on to various other important roles within automotive companies.

While Gorcyca started out in the purchasing department, his acumen in business led him to occupy roles such as sales, marketing, and even business development for various organisations.

Some of the notable organisations for which Gorcyca worked for included the likes of Ford Motor Company, Plastech, Honda, and Piston Group, among others. Gorcyca’s obituary sheds light not only on his illustrious professional career but also on the unyielding commitment that he possessed toward his family.

According to his obituary, Gorcyca’s two daughters, Madison and Morgan, were the most important parts of his life. Gorcyca loved to spend time with his daughters and loved to watch them excel at sports. The obituary also noted Gorcyca’s glee at being a “girl dad.”

As per his obituary, Gorcyca was an avid sports fan, a hobby that he developed right from the time of his childhood.

Gorcyca’s passion in sports was not only confined to basketball, which he played as a child for his school team. As per his obituary, Gorcyca was equally interested in baseball, football, and hockey, in addition to golf. His obituary mentions that his passion for sports allowed him to meet and befriend many people, further highlighting his amiable personality.

At the time of his death, Gorcyca was 62 years of age, according to Distractify.