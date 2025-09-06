Who was Davey Johnson? All about MLB manager in the light of death at 82

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 14: Manager Davey Johnson #5 of the Washington Nationals on the field before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on June 14, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The great baseball legend, Davey Johnson, has passed away at 82. He was famed as an All-Star player and a manager; he led the New York Mets to win the World Series in 1986.

Johnson, who won two games as a player with the Baltimore Orioles, died on Friday in a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after a long illness. This news came from Jay Horwitz, a long-time Mets PR official, who was informed by Johnson's wife, Susan.

Davey Johnson makes a lasting impact as an MLB player and manager

Davey Johnson, a famed name in Major League Baseball, made big marks both as a player and as a manager. With his 13 years of playing with teams like the Orioles, Braves, Phillies, and Cubs, Johnson got three Gold Gloves and four All-Star picks.

Later, he took over as manager for teams like the Mets, Reds, Dodgers, and Nationals from 1984 to 2013. His standout year came in 1986 when his team, the Mets, took the World Series after they won 108 times in the season. Even with his first big wins in New York, Johnson's time with the Mets ended fast in 1990. This was due to a slow start and fights with the team's main leaders, which showed both the good and bad times of his long stay in baseball.

In his long time in the baseball world, Johnson hit 136 home runs. In 1973, he was at the top, hitting 43 homers for the Atlanta Braves. Even after he stopped playing, he did a lot as a manager. He's 33rd in all-time wins with 1,372 and 22nd in playoff wins with 25.

Darryl Strawberry and the baseball community honor Davey Johnson's legacy

Longtime Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry praised Johnson as a "remarkable leader" in a post on Instagram.

He posted:

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of Davey Johnson, a remarkable leader who transformed the Mets franchise into a winning organization. His ability to empower players to express themselves while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence was truly inspiring. Davey's legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and players alike. My heartfelt condolences go out to Susan Johnson and the entire Johnson family during this difficult time. He will be missed but remembered for his incredible impact on the game and the lives he touched. Love You Forever Davey Johnson."

Another top baseball person, Phil Rizzo, also paid his respects, seeing Johnson as a "Hall of Fame-level manager" and a teacher. In his words:

"Davey was a good man, close friend and a mentor. A Hall of Fame caliber manager with a baseball mind ahead of his time."

