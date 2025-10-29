Who is Katie Miller? Stephen miller’’s wife’s remarks on Karine Jean Pierre dewars backlash online

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Katie Miller, who previously worked under the Trump White House administration, appeared on television to comment on Karine Jean-Pierre and caused a flurry of online discussion after she referred to Jean-Pierre as being a "DEI" hire. Her comments were made during a CNN segment in October 2025 after criticism of Jean-Pierre's tenure.

Miller suggested that Jean-Pierre was selected on "based on skin color" instead of her experience and stated that she was picked over more qualified candidates, such as John Kirby.

Katie Miller herself is no stranger to controversy. A graduate of both the University of Florida and George Washington University, Miller began her political career within Republican circles and eventually joined the Trump administration as a communications official for the Department of Homeland Security.

During her tenure, she defended the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that resulted in families being separated at the U.S. Mexico border. Journalist Jacob Soboroff reported Miller later recounted being sent to the border "to make her more compassionate" but "it didn't work."

In 2020, Miller married Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump who was particularly well-known for his hardline immigration views, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

The couple has since become a recognizable part of conservative political circles. After her tenure in government, Katie Miller briefly worked as a communications adviser for Elon Musk and then soon started The Katie Miller Show, which is a podcast for conservative women.

More about Katie Miller's recent controversial interview on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper

The issue arose after Miller made an appearance on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper and provided her input about Jean-Pierre’s recently published interview with The New Yorker and the subsequent conversations about her performance as press secretary.

“She’s supremely incompetent to do the job,” Miller said and explained the appointment is another example that “DEI doesn’t work.” She also questioned why Jean-Pierre would have the job instead of John Kirby.

"You know, you want to hire the best for the role, not just based on skin color, Jake. Why did she get the job over John Kirby?" Katie Miller remarked.

NEW: Jake Tapper quickly wraps up segment after Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, says Karine Jean-Pierre is only relevant because she has been promoted as a "black queer LGBTQ woman."



Miller: "Why has she trained every four sentences to say she is a black queer LGBTQ woman?… pic.twitter.com/b9OPV4Wnyw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

Her comments prompted swift backlash. Political commentator Karen Finney, who previously worked for Hillary Clinton, questioned Miller's reasoning in asserting that "affirmative action" has traditionally meant hiring women.

Tapper pointed out that Jean-Pierre had also been "eloquent" and effective as a political commentator, countering Miller's statements about Jean-Pierre's inexperience or incompetence in her opinion.

Miller wrapped up the segment by asserting that Jean-Pierre “has been elevated her entire career” because she is a Black, queer woman, a statement many on social media considered racially and politically charged. Social media critics claimed Miller was being discriminatory and disregarding Jean-Pierre’s qualifications and solid experience as a professional.

Followers of Jean-Pierre emphasized her years as a political staffer and expertise in communications before becoming part of the White House staff.