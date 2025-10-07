Who is Howard Rubin’s wife? All about Mary Henry as former Wall Street millionaire accused of torturing women in s*x dungeon

https://d1rldr9jdodfaa.cloudfront.net/images/01K6YMVS62MD5EGEYE4AZE9Y52/057895ab-21b7-4177-a0c1-44ca9801d762_1759817622.webp

Howard Rubin, the former New York City-based financier, was indicted on federal charges of s*x trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, transportation of individuals across state lines for prostitution and bank fraud alongside his personal assistant, Jennifer Powers. Powers stands accused of targeting women to engage in degrading and BDSM s*x acts with Rubin at a soundproofed room in the former trader’s penthouse near Central Park.

Howard Rubin was married to Mary Jullien Henry. Like her husband, Henry is also on Wall Street. According to The New York Times, the couple tied the knot in 1985 in Arizona.

All we know about Howard Rubin’s wife, Mary Henry

Mary Henry was born to the national advertising director for Trans World Airlines and his wife, Samuel Joseph Henry, according to The New York Times.

Henry graduated from Occidental College and subsequently earned an MBA from Harvard University. Rubin was also similarly awarded with an MBA from Harvard University. At the time of their wedding, Henry worked as an associate at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, while Rubin was a securities trader at Salomon Brothers, as per The New York Times.

Over the course of their marriage, Henry and Rubin had three children. The family resided in a five-bedroom apartment in New York City’s Upper East Side in the early 2000s.

Allegations against Howard Rubin first surfaced in 2017

Howard Rubin faced a lawsuit in 2017 from three models, two of whom were Playboy models, who claimed that the financier beat, r*ped and abused them, as per CNBC.

In 2018, a woman brought a $7 million lawsuit against Rubin, alleging that he assaulted her in a s*x dungeon at his penthouse in 2015. The lawsuit was ultimately settled between the accuser and Rubin, according to The New York Post.

Amid the flurry of allegations against Rubin, which consisted of the fund manager being accused of assaulting and r*ping women in his penthouse equipped with toys, electrocution devices and ropes, Mary Henry filed for divorce. As per another report by The New York Post, Henry filed for divorce from Rubin in 2021 at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

In September 2025, Rubin and his assistant Jennifer Powers were indicted on federal charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. As per the indictment, the two are accused of enlisting multiple women to travel to New York City to engage in BDSM s*xual activities with Rubin in exchange for payment.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia recounted the charges and said,

“For many years, Howard Rubin and Jennifer Powers allegedly spent at least one million dollars to finance the commercial sexual torture of multiple women via a national trafficking network. The defendants allegedly exploited Rubin’s status to ensnare their prospective victims and forced them to endure unthinkable physical trauma before silencing any outcries with threats of legal recourse.”

The women were allegedly taken to the s*x dungeon in Rubin’s penthouse, which had been painted red and was equipped with BDSM devices, as per the indictment.

Both Powers and Rubin have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.