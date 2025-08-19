Who is Amanda Knox’s husband Christopher Robinson? Activist opens up about family

Amanda Knox on "Cinque Minuti" at Rai Studios, on June 10, 2024 in Rome, Italy (Image via Getty)

Amanda Knox recently opened up about her family and how she shared the story of her wrongful conviction with her daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson. For context, at just 20 years old, Amanda was accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Italy in 2007. She spent four years in jail before she was found innocent by Italy's highest court in 2015.

Months after the murder conviction was overturned, she met her husband, author Christopher Robinson, in March 2015 at a book launch for his book War of the Encyclopaedists, which he co-wrote with his close friend, Gavin Kovite. The couple secretly tied the knot in December 2018 and later welcomed their daughter, Eureka Muse, in 2021 and son, Echo, in September 2023.

Speaking about her relationship with Robinson in a statement to People magazine in March 2025, Knox stated that it's almost "outrageous" how well they complement each other.

"I don’t know how I got lucky to end up with Chris, because it’s kind of outrageous how well-matched we are. The thing that really distinguished him was how not interested he was in the worst experience of my life. It wasn’t the focus of our interactions with each other. He gave me the grace and the space to just be a person and to be a flawed person. It’s been so healing for me," she added.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Today, published on August 18, Amanda revealed that she initially thought she wouldn't have to tell her daughter about her wrongful conviction until she turned six years old. However, her daughter began asking questions when she turned three.

"Hey Mommy, tell me the story of when Mommy went to Italy," her daughter asked her a year ago.

Knox stated that she practices full transparency with her kids and found the most appropriate way to tell her daughter about her wrongful conviction

"It's very simple. It's just, when Mommy was young, Mommy went to Italy, and she made friends and she had fun, but then someone hurt her friend, and the police thought Mommy hurt her friend, and so they put Mommy in jail. And Mommy was in jail for a long time, and she was very sad. But then one day, Mommy proved that she was innocent and she got to go home, and then she met your daddy and had you and happily ever after — she loves it when it ends on her," Knox said.

Amanda Knox reflects on how motherhood helped her heal from her wrongful conviction

Furthermore, in the interview, Amanda Knox shared that being a mother helped her endure the "terrible experience" of being wrongfully convicted in the murder of Meredith Kercher.

"I think that I've always been amazed, first of all, just by how much being a mom has helped me process this terrible experience," she said.

She also shared that sometimes her daughter reenacts the story of her mother's time in Italy, turning it into a game of pretend. Amanda added that the "lightness of being of a child" helps her carry the emotional weight of what she went through.

"But also, even just telling this story to her, sometimes my daughter wants to play pretend the story of 'Mommy goes to Italy. She'll find like, bars at a playground, and be like, 'Look, I'm Mommy in jail.' And it's just, like, the shift there — of, 'Oh, this is a game.' Like, it's not just a horrible, traumatic experience. It can also be a game that me and my daughter can play with each other," she said.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the eight-part series that tells the story of Amanda, premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 10.