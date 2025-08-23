Where to get original Spider-Man suit worn by Tobey Maguire? Auction date, venue, and more explored

SINGAPORE - MARCH 27: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched.) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Spider-Man explores Singapore during his time in town for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" on March 27, 2014 in Singapore. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony)

Tobey Maguire's time as Spider-Man continues to hold a special place in pop culture, with lots of fans still considering him the definitive Peter Parker. Known for bringing a raw mix of heart, innocence, and emotional depth to the role, Maguire's take on the web-slinger stands alone for many people. Now, almost twenty years after his last swing through New York, one of the most recognizable pieces of his days in the suit is up for sale.

Propstore has said that the red-and-blue suit worn by Maguire in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 will be sold at an auction on September 4. The outfit, used a lot in the movies, is thought to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000, making it a coveted prize for die-hard fans of Marvel and movie memorabilia collectors.

Spider-Man 2 costume heads to auction with bids starting at $50,000

A big part of a superhero's past is up for sale, with bids starting at 1 p.m. at a base cost of $50,000. According to the official listing, the Spider-Man suit could go for $100,000 to $200,000.

Made by Frontline Design under the guidance of Oscar-winning costume designer James Acheson, the version of the iconic outfit reflects updates for Spider-Man 2. It has a darker blue fabric, better muscle shape, tinier eye lenses, and a big logo on the chest.

Iconic Spider-Man suit from the films set to headline LA auction in September

A striking piece of cinematic history will go up for sale in Los Angeles this September. The Spider-Man suit, made with fine gray foam latex webbing and bold red emblems across the chest and back, is known for its fine build and careful fixing. Areas of wear have been reinforced using urethane replicas molded from the original designs, keeping it real.

Under the spandex mask is a solid helmet frame, soft with foam for a good fit and comes with two changeable sets of metallic-black resin eye lenses for true to film detail. This famous outfit will be the main event at the Entertainment Memorabilia Live auction, set for September 4 to 6.

