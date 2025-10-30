What is Mary Hart’s net worth? A look into Former ET host’s earnings amid Dodgers’ game return

Mary Hart attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Former Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart, who has been a season ticket holder at Dodger Stadium for years, returned to watch Game 3 of the 2025 World Series on October 27, alongside her husband, Burt Sugarman.

A Dodgers fan since 1979 after meeting late manager Tommy Lasorda, Mary was spotted seated on her iconic front-row seat behind home plate.

Mary Hart reportedly worked as a bat girl for the Hollywood Stars when she met Tommy Lasorda at an exhibition game, who asked her about her ambitions.

"Young lady, what is your dream?" asked Tommy.

She reportedly told him that she wanted to sing the national anthem at a Dodgers game, and the late manager made it happen within a month.

"And I was, 30 days later. Because of my friend, Tommy Lasorda. I've had a connection for a long time," said Mary.

Fans were thrilled to see Mary return to the game, with one writing:

"Great to see Mary Hart on my TV every night. Feels like high school."

Great to see Mary Hart on my TV every night.

Feels like high school. pic.twitter.com/d2bw4o2Znm — Kevin O’Neill (@KevinBuffalo) October 30, 2025

"I will stay awake as long as Mary Hart is in her seat. #WorldSeries" another user wrote.

I will stay awake as long as Mary Hart is in her seat. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/NmdFpb4Y5v — Raoul Martinez (@RaoulMartinezTV) October 28, 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mary Hart has an estimated net worth of $100 million, combined with her husband, film producer Burt Sugarman, whom she married in 1989. Per reports, she earned around $5 million per year during her time on Entertainment Tonight from 1982 to 2011.

She also made brief guest appearances in TV shows The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Seinfeld, and The Young and the Restless.

Mary's net worth is attributed to her long-standing TV career, brand endorsements, and real estate investment. The couple also owns around $50 million worth of real estate around the United States.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hart is known for her "shapely legs," which led to a contract with Hanes to model for and promote their product. She also had her legs insured for $1 million each.

An Overview of Mary Hart's Career

Born Mary Johanna Harum in Madison, South Dakota, Mary Hart graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls and later taught English at Washington High School in Sioux Falls for two years. During this time, she also produced and anchored her own cable TV talk show.

She was also crowned Miss South Dakota in 1970 and was a semi-finalist in the Miss America pageant.

The 74-year-old began her broadcasting career as a local news anchor and talk show host. She moved to Los Angeles in 1979 with $10,000 in her bank, booking roles in soap operas such as Days of Our Lives and becoming a co-host of PM Magazine, followed by co-hosting Regis Philbin's first national talk show on NBC.

Mary Hart joined Entertainment Tonight in 1982, where her years-long tenure, lasting until 2011, established her as a prominent figure in American television.