What is David Booth’s net worth? Kansas native donates $300M to home state

David Booth (Image via X/@ Kansas Jayhawks)

Entrepreneur David Booth has made a historic donation of $300 million to the University of Kansas. On Wednesday, August 13, just days before the Kansas Jayhawks football season opener against Fresno State on August 23, the university announced this "unprecedented gift."

According to the university’s official website, the donation is the largest in both Kansas Athletics and the University of Kansas history, and one of the largest single gifts in the history of college athletics.

With a net worth of $5 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth), David Booth is a graduate of both Lawrence High School and the University of Kansas. He co-founded Dimensional Fund Advisors in 1981, and as of June 30, 2025, his firm managed $850 billion in assets.

Speaking about his donation, David Booth stated:

One of life's greatest privileges is being able to give back to the people and places that gave so much to you. KU and Lawrence are a big part of my story, and it means a lot to support the community that invested in me. Philanthropy, like investing, pays dividends over time. Each gift compounds, creating opportunities not just for today, but for years to come. This is really about the future we're building."

$75 million allocated for Jayhawks' football stadium renovation

A legacy written in crimson and blue.



Thank you, David Booth 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/IK4SSsNeZf — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) August 13, 2025

The university's official website further states that out of the $300 million, $75 million will go towards launching the next phase of the Gateway District and the renovation of the Jayhawks’ football stadium, which was renamed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2018 after Booth made a $50 million donation over five years to renovate the stadium. The remainder will “generate a stream of income that will strengthen Kansas Athletics across generations.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Kansas athletic director Travis Goff praised David, stating:

"David's unprecedented generosity is transformative now and for our future. It accelerates phase II of the Gateway District and the new 'Booth' and inspires others to step up and join in completing this vision. We're profoundly grateful for David's leadership and extraordinary impact on generations of student-athletes and fans. There is no more generous and impactful Jayhawk, and we are so fortunate to call him a friend and mentor."



The Gateway District is a multi-use development area located next to the stadium at the University of Kansas. According to the officials, the Phase II of the Gateway District will include the construction of a new hotel, additional retail and restaurant spaces, student housing, improved parking, and an outdoor event plaza.

“The remainder of Booth's gift will allow Kansas Athletics to be strategic, innovative and maintain a leadership position in college athletics. With the advent of revenue sharing and the continued changes in NCAA and conference dynamics, his generosity will help enable KU to take the next step in cementing itself as a national leader in college athletics,” the website added.

In addition to his historic $300 million donation, David Booth donated James Naismith's original rules of basketball to the university in 2010. He also made a $5 million contribution to establish the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, followed by $4 million for "subsequent improvements."

His donations extend beyond KU, as in 2008 he donated $300 million to the University of Chicago School of Business, where he earned his MBA, leading to the renaming of the business school to University of Chicago Booth School of Business in his honor.