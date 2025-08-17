What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? Race car driver hospitalized after accident

Daniel Ricciardo (Image via Getty)

Daniel Ricciardo, 36, was rushed to a hospital following a dirt bike accident in Queensland, Australia. This accident comes shortly after his first public appearance since his retirement from Formula 1.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 14, 2025, while Ricciardo was riding through the Daintree Rainforest, a renowned tropical region in northern Queensland, according to a report by Planet F1.

The former Formula 1 driver was promptly transported to Mossman Hospital to undergo the necessary treatment. He reportedly sustained a collarbone injury during the unfortunate crash.

Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a minor injury following a motorcycle accident in Australia. pic.twitter.com/QwHDWaneel — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) August 16, 2025

On August 16, the official handle of PlanetF1 confirmed the news on its X (formerly Twitter) platform. Sharing about the dirt bike accident, the admin explained,

"Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a minor injury following a motorcycle accident in Australia."

Everything we know about Daniel Ricciardo's dirt bike accident in Queensland

The eight-time Grand Prix winner found himself in a stressful aftermath when he went out to travel across northern Queensland on a dirt bike. Despite the injury to his collarbone, he was described as being in a positive mindset after heading to the hospital, PlanetF1 further reported. The outlet elaborated,

"While details are scant at present, Ricciardo is understood to have been in good spirits while being treated for his injury."

Not much detailed information has been disclosed yet.

Ricciardo kept his personal life under wraps after marking his exit from the thrilling sport. And the news of his accident was confirmed after his very first public appearance after taking his final step away from Formula 1, according to a report by news.com.au.

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, held on September 22, was the last race in which he competed as a full-time Formula 1 driver.

poor daniel suffered a minor injury with his dirt bike get well soon my wife @danielricciardo 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TsXZjijq8A — anne (@cineleclerc) August 16, 2025

Ricciardo travelled to Australia to attend a real estate conference. Hosted on Monday on the Gold Coast, he made headlines for his presence at Ray White’s Connect conference and reflected on his private life after retiring from the game.

In response to sports presenter Mel McLaughlin's enquiry about the athlete's present lifestyle at the eminent event, Daniel jokingly said,

"Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now."

Recounting how he spent his life as an F1 racer, he said,

"I’ve lived this crazy, high-speed life for so long, and I just sat into a little bit of stillness. I suddenly wasn’t always surrounded by a tonne of people giving their opinions and thoughts."

In a light-hearted moment, Daniel Ricciardo also talked about having "a fallout" with his barber, leading to him losing his razor later. Recalling the anecdotes, he explained the six months as "tough."

During the conversation, he acknowledged that his intense focus on racing had sometimes led to selfishness and expressed a desire to become more selfless and a better listener.

He admitted that his relentless pursuit of Formula 1 glory had often made him put himself first. However, since he parted ways with Red Bull, he has been on a journey of self-reflection. He now emphasizes working to rediscover who he is and to shift his priorities toward what truly holds value in life.

“I had a fallout with my barber and then I lost my razor. It’s been a tough six months.”



Daniel Ricciardo took part in a rare post-F1 interview this week in Australia 🎤 pic.twitter.com/OIjz2kLmvT — Autosport (@autosport) August 14, 2025

Opening up about knowing himself more post-retirement, he further noted,

"This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long, and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness."

While looking back at his days in the past months, the former F1 star also spoke about spending his time indulging in adventurous activities such as hiking. Looking back at exploring and creating new memories, he added,

"I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus."

Ricciardo is more than a renowned F1 driver. With an aim to know himself better and understand himself well, he has been putting in efforts to "figure out" who he is "other than this racecar driver."

While opening up about his life post-retirement during this heartfelt interview, he also admitted to appreciating "the little things more." During the event, he reflected on his career and personal growth, emphasizing the importance of family and friends, noting,

"I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends."

Reminiscing about his journey, he further continued,

"I’ve always been driven, and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener."

As Daniel Ricciardo continues his recovery, fans and the motorsport community wish him a swift and full recovery on social media platforms.

During his illustrious career, he achieved eight Grand Prix victories and 32 podiums. His peak performances came with Red Bull, securing third overall in 2014 and 2016.