“Welcome to the no fly list”: Internet reacts to viral video of Lira Galore and Bianca fighting at airport

Lira Galore posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@lira_galore)

Social media exploded on October 4 when a video went viral that showed influencers Lira Galore and BeeTheBeauty, known to fans as Bianca, in a physical altercation at an airport terminal.

The 18-second video shows Galore on the ground while BeeTheBeauty seems to throw a punch, with bystanders and security trying to get in the way.

The video, recorded by a bystander and published everywhere, subsequently has been featured on several social media platforms and gossip blogs. Even though by October 5 no public statements have confirmed any arrests or charges against any party, the video went viral, provoking intense discussion, endless memes and rumors about the cause of the altercation.

The clip was enough to spark an internet frenzy as users flooded the platform by reposting the same video but adding captions such as, “At the damn airport,” which led the scuffle to become a conversation online in a matter of hours.

"Welcome to the no fly list!" an X user wrote.

Welcome to the no fly list! — nina (@techninabina) October 4, 2025

Many more voiced criticism towards the two influencers for fighting in such a public place, especially at an airport where it's assumed to be a high-security setting, and many others took the chance to make light of the situation.

"They’ll be taking submarines to their next destinations from here on out. Fighting at the airport is insanity," one user quipped.

"Put both them bum b**ches on the no fly list now you gotta walk to your destination," another remarked.

"Now how they gone get to their club bookings now!?" questioned a X user.

"Yo for real. The no fly list means u doin life in America lmaoooo. There is no beef worth not being able to fly out the USA n having to take the train bus or car across America foreva," another user commented.

Rumors and speculation swirl regarding Lira Galore and BeeTheBeauty's fight

Lira Galore, or Lira Mercer, is a model and influencer with 3.9 million Instagram followers. A mother and Fashion Nova ambassador, she promotes her brand, GirlsGirls. On the other hand, BeeTheBeauty is also a fashion model and brand ambassador with nearly 49K followers who collaborates with brands for modeling and hosting.

Bondy Blue, an award-winning commentator and YouTuber, gave her thoughts on Instagram saying that it was a case of letting your emotions trump common sense.

"Y'all about to be on a no-fly list. I'm just saying, if you don't like me enough to fight me at the damn airport, I'm running from you," she added.

Like most influencer dramas, rumors followed quickly, social media speculation claimed that the fight may have been over a romantic interest they both shared.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, there have been multiple posts that mention a “baby daddy” connection, but no credible sources have confirmed this information. Neither Galore or BeeTheBeauty have publicly commented on the incident, which keeps the reason for the fight obscure.

For now, the narrative remains alive and well through gossip accounts and influencers and not from responsible journalism. Yet, the intersection of fame, entertainment, and uncertainty ensures the video continues to be talked about online as one of the weekend's major topics.