Was Gabe Farrell arrested? What we know about YouTuber as rumors erupt online

Gabe Farrel in a recent YouTube video (Image via YouTube/Gabe Farrell Productions)

Speculation about auto YouTuber Gabe Farrell’s alleged arrest have swept the internet as reports surface on social media claiming that the influencer was taken into custody.

Region News Source claims that Farrell was arrested after a high speed chase with Crown Point police on September 3 after he was discovered speeding in a black Kawasaki motorcycle without licence plates.

The report alleges that the influencer did not stop at multiple red lights, and was observed speeding over 100 mph. Reportedly, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department also pursued Farrell in its helicopter, with the YouTuber finally being pulled over and charged with a levee 6 felony of resisting law enforcement, and a misdemeanor of reckless driving, among other charges.

Despite the reports of Farrell’s arrest circulating on social media and certain online outlets, neither the law enforcement, nor the YouTuber himself have publicly addressed the arrest.

Gabe Farrell was previously arrested in 2024

In February 2024, Gabe Farrell was arrested after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Abigail Millsap after she posted a video of the incident online.

According to The U.S. Sun, the YouTuber was booked in the Columbia County jail in Tennessee after being subsequently released.

Millsap posted a video to her Instagram in which she and Farrell could be heard shouting and arguing with each other. As per The U.S. Sun, Millsap had locked herself into a room in Farrell’s home, which was eventually broken down by the YouTuber.

Millsap also alleged that Farrell had broken her and her friend’s iPhones. According to the news outlet, Farrell took to his Instagram stories to inform his followers about the incident, and said,

“I’m currently in the back of a cop car heading to jail for breaking a door in my house that Abby locked herself into…Later I paid Abby $30K & bought her two new iPhones to leave my house because we broke up…No explanation. Police wouldn’t listen to anything I had to say. She is now in my house that I pay for and I’m told I won’t be allowed on the property after I get out.”

Previously in 2021, Farrell, who posts videos on his YouTube channel titled Gabe Farrell Productions, had another interaction with the law enforcement when he released a video sharing that he got arrested.

The video documented Farrell’s weekend’s at a monster truck show, and showed a glimpse of the moment that he was arrested. He told his followers,

“I got arrested. Found out my truck shoots flames. That was pretty cool. But didn't break anything surprisingly.”

Incidentally, Farrell has had multiple run in with the police at truck shows. In another YouTube video posted a year later, the YouTuber recalled being at another truck show when he was threatened with arrest.

Farrell also shared that because of being late to the show, he and his team were denied entry to their booth that they paid for. He said,

“A security guard rips open my door and grabs my leg and says, ‘you have 10 seconds to get out of this show or we're arresting you.’ I said, ‘I don't really want to do jail time because of a stupid show.’ So of course I backed up and left, [I] drive the truck out of the show go to trailer parking. Obviously me and everybody else are livid at this point. Yeah, this is a very shitty situation. We spent a lot of lot of time coming to the show.”

Farrell recalled that his team spent a lot of time driving to the show and were denied entry because of being late by one minute.