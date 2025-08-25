“Right is right, wrong is wrong”: Southside reveals he’s siding with Young Thug and won’t be producing for Gunna anymore

Producer makes clear his loyalty to Young Thug, stating he will no longer collaborate with Gunna.

When news dropped that Southside had decided to cut ties with Gunna, the producer left little room for interpretation. True to the headline, he explained that loyalty to Young Thug stands above all else, so much so that he refuses to work with Gunna again. It’s a rare moment when one of hip-hop’s most influential beatmakers pulls back from collaboration, and the statement carries real weight.

While many artists and producers may talk loyalty, few act on it so publicly. But the comments came in clear terms during a Drink Champs interview, with Southside saying, “Right is right, wrong is wrong,” setting a definitive break. This isn’t idle speculation but a deliberate stance by Southside, one of the architects behind some of Young Thug’s defining tracks, and now that allegiance has a clear consequence for Gunna.

Southside’s decision isn’t a vague statement but a personal stance based on deep roots and relationships. Speaking on Drink Champs, he explained that this choice isn’t about business, it’s about loyalty to Young Thug.

“I made ‘Danny Glover’ for him, that blew him up… that’s been my friend when he didn’t have teeth in his mouth… I can never go against what he say,” Southside told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

He added a street-code rationale:

“Right is right, wrong is wrong. I’m a street n***a at the end of the day,” he said.

In essence, he refuses to produce for Gunna out of respect for the friendship and the unwritten rules between him and Young Thug. Even when pushed on whether Gunna had “turned,” Southside didn’t mince words:

“If he feels some type of way about it… he’s the same way with me… if I feel some kind of way about somebody, he just ain’t gonna f— with ’em… I can’t do it”.

In short, the heart of it is Southside siding with Young Thug and ending his professional relationship with Gunna. It goes beyond a business decision; it’s rooted in the emotional fabric of their shared history.