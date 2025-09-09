Smokey Bones, the popular BBQ franchise, begins closing restaurants

Smokey Bones is shutting down restaurants as part of a major overhaul under new ownership. The BBQ chain, taken over by FAT Brands in 2023 and paired up with Twin Hospitality this year, has now closed 15 underperforming locations.

Twin Hospitality is also converting 19 Smokey Bones sites into Twin Peaks sports bars, a plan that's already showing results with sales two times as much at the first two rebranded spots. Alongside the closures, the company is cutting $1.5 million in expenses to improve profitability.

Smokey Bones shrinks to 26 locations amid closures and leadership shake-up

Smokey Bones is going through more cutbacks as Twin Hospitality, its main company, says more closures are on the way. This easy-going eatery chain, which once had over 100 restaurants in the U.S., is now getting ready to operate with only 26 restaurants still in business.

The company maintains that the remaining sites continue to deliver steady returns. Leadership changes are going on, too, with Ken Brendemihl coming in as the new leader to lead the brand's next steps.

Therefore, out of 15 underperforming spots, 10 have already shut down, and the last five will shut down by the end of the fiscal third quarter. And when these are done, only 26 Smokey Bones spots will be left, according to USA TODAY.

Smokey Bones begins new phase with CEO transition

In a statement, the CEO Kim Boerema said closing certain Smokey Bones outlets and rebranding them under other banners - like Twin Peaks lodges or sports bars - is a part of a broad plan to make things run smoother. Boerema said that the incoming executive, Ken, will start right away, leveraging his operational experience to guide Smokey Bones into its new stage. In his words:

"Ken will step in immediately bringing his deep operational expertise and proven track record to lead Smokey Bones into its next chapter."

In a new statement, the new president of Smokey Bones, Brendemihl, said the brand is in the middle of change. He feels this will set up the base for its long-term growth and future success. In his words:

"...will set the foundation for Smokey Bones' long-term success..."

