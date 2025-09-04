"Rachel Reilly Academy graduate" - Big Brother fans react to Ashley's Veto speech

Ashley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on September 3, 2025.

It saw the Head of Household (HOH), Keanu, put Ashley on the block as the replacement nominee after Morgan won the Power of Veto (POV) and removed herself from the risk of being sent home.

Keanu’s initial nominees had been Morgan, Mickey, and Vince. However, the game took a turn after Morgan won the POV and used it on herself.

Keanu’s decision to put Ashley up as Morgan’s replacement did not fare well with Ashley, and she did not hesitate to let Keanu know how she felt about his decision. She had a heated moment during the Veto ceremony, where she not only called out Keanu’s gameplay but also looked down on him for nominating his ally, Vince.

Her Veto speech triggered mixed reactions from netizens and fans of the show. While some appreciated her for telling Keanu off, many felt the speech was rehearsed and not appropriate.

Big Brother fans took to X to share their opinions of Ashley’s Veto speech.

“Ashley: ‘you put your own ally on the block! some mastermind!’ SHE CAME TO ENTERTAIN!!!! Sass queen and Rachel Reilly Academy graduate, never dissed,” a fan commented.

Many Big Brother viewers thought Ashley’s monologue was inappropriate and unnecessary.

“Who the hell does Ashley think she is? Is Rachel rubbing off on her? She was being nasty to Keanu. Is she always that arrogant? He’s the HOH, why is she threatening him? She needs to calm down,” a user reacted.

“oh Ashley baby this was a bit cringe and too rehearse,” another one wrote.

“I’m not sure what the hell Ashley’s father taught her but it damn sure wasn’t how to play #BigBrother Blowing up on Keanu for tv drama was so unnecessary and may get her evicted. Just float girl! Another dumb move from Ashley. I’m getting over this game every week,” an X user posted.

However, there were some Big Brother fans who thought Ashley was right in telling Keanu off.

“So it was cool when Keanu got up and had his moment yelling at everyone ‘I’m gonna pick you all off one by one’ but when Ashley dishes it back to Keanu, she has no class and is ‘aggressive’… oh don’t pmo, IG casuals. I know what you are,” a netizen commented.

“i respect ashley so much for not being scared of letting the village idiot know how she really feels about being the renom,” one fan reacted.

“ashley: ‘you forget that this is a SOCIAL game, keanu. you can’t win your way to the end.’ OH, SHE ATE THAT!!!!” another netizen wrote.

What did Big Brother star Ashley tell Keanu during her Veto speech?

Ashley immediately began clapping when Keanu took her name as the replacement nominee. She then congratulated him for succeeding in getting her on the block after trying to do the same over the past seven weeks.

Ashley went on to mock Keanu’s shoes and opined that his foot was still in his mouth.

The Big Brother contestant continued to criticize the HOH for initially promising her that she would be safe for the week, and then going back on his own words and putting her on the block.

Ashley called Keanu the “biggest liar” in the house, demeaning his gameplay for putting his ally, Vince, on the block.

“And you know, you’ll be seeing your face on the wall on Friday, I’m pretty sure of it. So, enjoy your power, Keanu,” Ashley said.

Keanu tried to get a word in, but Ashley snapped back at him, criticizing him for looking down on women in the Big Brother house.

In the end, Keanu tried to defend himself, saying he never promised safety to Ashley, but the latter refused to believe him.

Stay tuned for more updates.