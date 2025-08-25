Pro wrestler Rusev reacts to Raja Jackson's viral attack on Syko Stu

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA - AUGUST 11: Rusev makes his entrance during Monday Night RAW at Centre Videotron on August 11, 2025 in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

During a live wrestling event on Saturday night (August 23), Raja Jackson stormed into the ring and violently attacked professional wrestler Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu.

The shocking incident was recorded live during a stream, showing Jackson striking Smith repeatedly on his face. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that a police report was filed and an investigation is now underway.

The controversy surrounding the violent altercation at the recent Knox Pro event has escalated, prompting WWE star Rusev to voice his support for Syko Stu on social media, according to a report by Ringside News.

I’ve known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring. Praying for strong Kick out. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 24, 2025

Since the video broke the internet, Stu has been receiving an outpouring of sympathy online. With Rusev commenting on it, it has added more weight to the growing backlash against the 25-year-old MMA fighter. His unexpected actions have placed him at the center of intense criticism and police scrutiny.

A look at Rusev commenting on Raja Jackson's controversial attack on Syko Stu

Rusev and Syko have known each other for years now. They have shared over a decade of training and friendship. Amid the news of Jackson hitting Stu on a livestream, Rusev shared his views on the same and expressed his appreciation for Stu.

On August 24, 2025, he penned his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), noting,

" I’ve known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring."

He concluded his message, hoping,

"Praying for strong Kick out."

According to The Sporting News, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also weighed in on the incident, adding his perspective to the growing reactions.

Whatever this is, it's insane.



Either Raja assaulted and nearly killed someone, either it's fake and he's way too unsafe to be doing it, but either way security was a failure here. https://t.co/eK6w6tETTB — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 24, 2025

He wrote,

"Whatever this is, it's insane.

Either Raja assaulted and nearly killed someone, either it's fake and he's way too unsafe to be doing it, but either way security was a failure here."

JDfromNY, a popular wrestling podcaster, also expressed his views on the incident and expressed that Raja Jackson should face prison time for his actions, noting,

"What Raja Jackson did was attempted murder. And everyone just stood there watching it until it could have been too late. He belongs in prison with the rest of the sub humans who don’t deserve this life."

