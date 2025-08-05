"I went six months without being able to smell anything": Popular influencer Ju Isen opens up about a traumatic incident of a dog bite; spends $40k on surgeries

Ju Isen reveals the physical and emotional toll of being bitten by a dog at a New Year’s party.

Brazilian influencer Ju Isen has bravely shared her traumatic brush with fate: a dog bite that cost her the ability to smell for nearly half a year and set her back a jaw‑dropping $40,000. It’s not every day you hear someone say they lost their nose (well, functionally) thanks to a pet encounter. The incident sparked a medical and emotional journey far more dramatic than any Instagram drama.

While fans followed along for her fashion and lifestyle posts, Ju Isen’s unexpected silence revealed a whole new reality. In talking openly about the lingering effects, she also unravels what it's like spending tens of thousands on emergency surgery and reconstructive treatment. This influencer‑turned‑survivor story is as much about vulnerability as it is about resilience and a dog that changed everything.

When Ju Isen reportedly tried to pet an Akita Inu at a New Year’s Eve gathering in Mexico City, the dog suddenly lunged and bit her face, specifically her nose. She later recounted, “I thought I was going to lose my face,” as the tip of her nose was nearly ripped off in the attack. That was the moment her world changed, and also when the word incident moved from gossip‑worthy to life‑altering.

Rushed into emergency care in Mexico City, Ju underwent a two‑hour surgery to repair facial trauma and deal with bacterial infection introduced by the bite. She was put under general anesthesia and stayed hospitalized while receiving a tough course of antibiotics. It was during that time that she lost her sense of smell for almost six months. “I went almost six months without being able to smell anything,” she told Need To Know, blunt and unfiltered.

After stabilizing medically, Ju returned home to Brazil and sought out specialized aesthetic and reconstructive care in São Paulo, where she’s under the care of dermatologist Dr Priscilla Martelli at the Martelli Care Clinic. Treatments include fractional laser therapy, bio‑stimulators, and regenerative ingredients (yes, salmon semen extract makes the list), all to help soften scarring, restore volume, and rebalance her facial structure.

All these procedures have come at a steep price: well over $40,000 (around £30,000), according to her public comments. The cost reflects both the physical and emotional reconstruction she’s undertaken. As Ju put it:

“Even after the surgery, the mirror didn’t give me back the person I used to be. This treatment is a form of reconstruction, not just physical, but also psychological.”

Known online for her glamorous posts and upbeat energy, the influencer has spoken candidly about how the trauma affected her mental health: the shock, emotional pain, and self‑image turmoil. She emphasized that this was not about vanity; what happened could have happened to anyone, and healing isn’t just cosmetic. By sharing her journey, she hopes to raise awareness and offer hope.

“What happened to me could have happened to anyone,” she said, “but I want to show that recovery is possible, with time, care, and the right professionals.”

While the dog involved belonged to a friend and Ju’s pup, Francisco wasn’t involved, the fallout was intense. She now uses her platform to shine a light on recovery and how a single moment with a friendly‑seeming dog turned into a long fight to reclaim her face, her sense of smell, and her self.