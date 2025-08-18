One of the highest-ranking GBVSR players gets a lifetime ban for 'being too good'

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising (Image via Website/ Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising)

In a surprising turn of events, elite fighting game competitor Ryazo has recently been banned from Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (GBVSR).

The decision was implemented not due to cheating or trolling. Instead, the ban was imposed for the player's extraordinary skill and for using one of the game's weakest characters, Anila.

The unexpected suspension seems tied to the extraordinary pace of his climb with Anila, according to a report by ZoomBangla. It is a significant challenge to execute efficiently and succeed, given the character's aerial options, sluggish projectiles, and unsafe attacks.

I GOT BANNED FROM GBVSR FOR HAVING 10K CRYSTALS ON ANILA I CANT ACCESS THE GAME pic.twitter.com/AptJauXsoG — Ryazo (@RyazoGt) August 15, 2025

On August 15, 2025, the renowned player confirmed the news by sharing on the X (formerly Twitter) platform,

"I GOT BANNED FROM GBVSR FOR HAVING 10K CRYSTALS ON ANILA I CANT ACCESS THE GAME"

Observers in the community believe that the automated anti-cheat system has pointed out Ryazo's noticeable progress as unusual play.

Everything we know about Ryazo getting banned from Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

The player has showcased impeccable talent over time and completed his tenure at the 2024 ARC World Tour Finals with a finish in third position. In addition to this recognition, he has also amassed the Grand Master rank and 10k crystals.

Recently, the spotlight fell on him for emerging successful while playing with one of the weakest characters, Anila. While he took it up as a challenge, he eventually completed a startling record to his name.

This is how I found out Ryazo got banned for being too good at GBVSR??? LMAO https://t.co/Tnj6IWqpCZ — Link, The Vocalchemist 🎙🎚 → CoNFB (@LinkStewartVO) August 17, 2025

His recent victory has been criticized and even accused of being a possible match manipulation. The news went viral on social media platforms, with Ryazo revealing his account was banned not long after he streamed his push to Grand Master.

On the contrary, he broadcast the full grind. Over the years, he has also created an established record of competing and concluding with notable plays at top GBVSR tournaments. With a clear gaming history attached to his reputation, accusations of cheating or match fixing seem unlikely and do not hold much weight, according to a report by Dexerto.

Amid several claims and reports, the more plausible scenario is that his fast rise through the ranks with a weak character triggered an automated concern. It might have hinted at illegitimate play and suspicious activity. The gaming community is in support of Ryazo. In response to his unexpected ban, the community members have been rallying behind him and taking steps for his reinstatement.

Till now, Ryazo has probably exhausted every option to regain access to his account. However, nothing has brought any evident results in his case, and his efforts have gone nowhere. The current scenario is especially shocking as the player already has shown his proven track record on the competitive stage.

Last year, secured third place at the prestigious ARC World Tour Finals. He has also consistently reached top 8 finishes at several major tournaments and Evo, too. Despite these records of exceptionally high-level play and the transparency of streaming his entire Grand Master climb, the ban remains in place.

To spotlight the controversy and attempt to help Ryazo at this stressful time, Paragon organized a special event dedicated to him. As a leading weekly online fighting game circuit, Paragon's game amplified calls and reflected the urgency for the reinstatement of the affected player's banned account.

According to the Dexerto report, the voice actress for Anila, Leona Renee, weighed in on the ongoing fiasco. Expressing her regret over the situation and underscoring how far the incident had extended, she said, "sorry." These supportive gestures quickly spread across the community, drawing widespread support and discussion. With fans, tournament organizers, and artists connected to the game speaking out, the ban has become a heated conversation point on the internet.

Despite more and more people joining in and netizens discussing the ban, the developers have chosen to remain silent. No comments from their end have left many frustrated and demanding responses.

The ban has a huge potential to impact Ryazo's competitive career harshly. It poses a real threat to his long-term career prospects in the gaming industry as he actively competes in several Arc System Works titles. In fact, he has also earned a notable $10,000 payout for his third-place finish at the AWT Finals.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising itself has slowly carved out a stronger niche within the fighting game community, especially after its Rising update. The transformation has expanded its visibility with an appearance at the Kentucky Derby in 2025, signaling growth in competitive appeal. The outlet confirmed that the publisher Cygames promoted it at the Umamusume booth to attract new audiences and the horse racing fans in attendance.