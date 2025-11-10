Nia Davenport GoFundMe raises over $44,000 as community rallies around author and her children following husband's death

Nia Davenport has been creating headlines for her new book (Image via Getty)

Nia Davenport has lost her husband. A GoFundMe page was recently launched to help her family. The author and advocate’s husband’s identity is yet to be revealed.

As of this writing, specific details related to Nia’s husband’s death have not been shared. However, the fundraiser was started by an individual named Lindsey Hart. The page has been displaying the donations being made by the general public every second.

The description addressed Nia Davenport’s contributions to the community. It says that she has displayed “love, strength, and compassion” for a long time, while referring to her husband’s death.



“As she and her four children face this painful new chapter, we’re coming together to lift them the way Nia has lifted so many of us. If you’re able, please consider donating or sharing to help ease the weight of this transition for Nia and her family”, the page says.



The fundraiser has set a target of reaching $55,000. A large portion of the main amount is already accumulated. As of this writing, a sum of more than $48,000 has been raised with multiple donations.

Nia Davenport has written many books: Husband’s death and more explained







The Atlanta, Georgia, native has been busy with a tour for some time, as per the glimpses shared on her social media handle. However, the news of her husband’s demise grabbed attention when another author and a friend named Dana Evyn addressed it through an Instagram post on November 8, 2025.

Evyn said that Nia Davenport is spending more time with her kids and requested everyone to support all of them during this period. Dana also added the link to the GoFundMe page on her Story. Furthermore, Evyn wrote that Nia’s book Our Viscous Oaths has turned out to be a USA Today Bestseller. Dana also praised the book in the post.



“The heat was off the charts, the worldbuilding and political intrigue was expertly woven, and the tension was top notch. If you’re looking for your next read, look no further”, the caption says.



A day after the post went viral, Nia Davenport shared some glimpses from Boston, writing that she is spending her day in the city before she visits the African American History Museum as part of a tour. She even wrote that the entire family needed this break.

Author Ehigbor Okosun posted a statement on behalf of Nia, requesting people not to ask about the details. Davenport said that her new book came out at a time when she had to deal with a personal problem, adding that she has decided to continue her tour after consulting all those who are close to her along with her agent.



“Grief is complicated. And, for me, I find myself slipping farther and farther into darkness when I find myself too idle. It’s in the hours where the house is too quiet, or the extended moments where I’m not actively doing something that I feel most untethered. So I can’t just sit here. I can’t let darkness suffocate me too”, she wrote.



According to Nia’s self-titled website, she loves to take part in skiing when she is not writing. Davenport is an expert in science fiction and fantasy books. Furthermore, she completed her higher studies at the University of Southern California.