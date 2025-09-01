Malcolm McDowell opens up on his personal life, reveals the secret to his three decade-long marriage to wife Kelley Kuhr

British actor Malcolm McDowell, wear tan trousers and a blue shirt over a white t-shirt, and his wife Kelley Kuhr, wearing a grey tweed trouser suit, location unknown, circa 1995. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Malcolm McDowell, 82, reflected on balancing his decades-long career with family life in a recent exclusive conversation with People, published on August 31, 2025.

Widely known for his exemplary performance as Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, he also discussed the secret to his lifelong marriage with Kelley Kuhr. The couple tied the knot in 1991.

Speaking candidly, he shared that the strength of their marriage comes not from grand gestures but from respecting and liking each other. Looking back on spending happy years with his wife, the actor shared,

"You know what? Honestly, I am not an expert on relationships. I wish I was."

Calling himself "very lucky," he further conveyed,

"And I think just liking the partner you're with is very important and just respecting."

Malcolm McDowell spoke about his marriage to his wife, Kelley Kuhr

While chatting with People, the O Lucky Man! expressed his love and affection for his partner. Praising Kelley and her talent, Malcolm said,

"My wife's a brilliant designer and at the moment, she's doing this house in Mexico, which is her masterpiece. It's an amazing thing that she's done and I'm so proud of her."

Later, he also emphasized sharing passions that strengthen their bond, despite working in different industries. One of their favorite activities is browsing antique shops together, a simple pleasure that continues to bring them joy. Delving into their loving bond, McDowell further noted,

"She doesn't do what I do, but she's just as successful in her own way and I'm in awe of what she does. It's amazing. I don't know how she does it, but she does it. But we also, we're collectors."

Sharing about their mutual interest and fascination with art, he also told the outlet,

"We collect stuff, and we pretty much collect and like the same stuff, which is lucky."

Explaining how he and his wife "always have fun" wherever they go, the Royal Flash star recalled their joyful memories of heading "straight to the antique shops and hunting around and having fun that way."

Malcolm McDowell and wife Kelley Kuhr are proud parents of three sons: Beckett, 21, Finn, 18, and Seamus, 16. From his previous marriage to Mary Steenburgen, he welcomed two kids, daughter Lilly, 44, and son Charlie, 42. Also, the veteran star is now a grandfather.

Embracing his role as a grandfather as well, he proudly spoke about his son Charlie's child with wife Lily Collins. The duo had a daughter, Tove, born via surrogacy in January.

Expressing his endearing love for his granddaughter, the veteran star further stated,

"She's absolutely gorgeous. Absolutely beautiful."

He also spoke from his heart about other granddaughters, articulating,

"I love being around them and just watching the antics that go on and the dynamic and the difference between them all. It's staggering.”

