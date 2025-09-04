"Lowkey pissed" - Big Brother season 27 fans react to Vince's BB Block Buster win

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 aired a new episode on September 4, 2025. The live eviction ceremony saw Mickey get eliminated from the house after receiving six votes in favor of her exit.

Mickey was up against Ashley, while the third nominee, Vince, had already removed himself from the risk of being sent home by winning the BB Block Buster earlier in the episode.

While Vince and his ally, Morgan, celebrated his feat, Big Brother fans were not pleased with him earning immunity, as many wanted him to be removed from the CBS show.

Viewers’ frustration with Vince grew after cameras caught him getting close to Morgan, with many criticizing his flirtatious interactions while he was in a committed relationship outside the competition.

Additionally, viewers have been disappointed with his overall gameplay. Consequently, they called for Vince’s elimination ahead of the live eviction ceremony.

However, Vince evaded the risk of being sent home by winning the Block Buster challenge and earning safety for at least another week.

With that, Big Brother fans took to X to share their thoughts on Vince’s victory.

While many were disappointed to see him win, some were upset that they would have to continue watching him on the show.

“lowkey pissed vince won blockbuster bc now he won’t find out about how he ruined his life outside of the house for another 4 weeks,” a fan commented.

Many Big Brother viewers expressed their frustration, with one saying Vince’s win was the “least interesting” thing to have happened.

“Vince winning blockbuster is literally the least interesting scenario lol,” a user reacted.

“Vince winning blockbuster, we aren’t getting rid of this parasite any sooner,” another one wrote.

“I wanted Vince to be evicted tonight but the Blockbuster had other plans,” an X user posted.

Other Big Brother fans echoed the sentiment.

“f**k my stupid idiot life why did vince have to win this stupid idiot blockbuster,” one person commented.

“Watching Vince win this Blockbuster unleashed anger in me I didn’t know I had against him. Idc who wins I just wanna watch Vince’s cheating weasel self get evicted and cry on his way out. I absolutely HATE Vince,” a user reacted.

“I’m gonna go get heavily drunk because Vince won blockbuster and I unfortunately have to deal with him another week,” another netizen wrote.

What led to Vince winning the Big Brother Block Buster?

Before heading into the Block Buster challenge, Vince finalized a deal with Mickey, promising to give her his vote to stay if he won the immunity task.

At the same time, he hoped that she would do the same for him. However, Mickey refused to guarantee anything in return.

For the Block Buster challenge called ‘Forensic Frenzy,’ the three Big Brother nominees, Vince, Mickey, and Ashley, had to stand in see-through chambers and collect colored balls to arrange them in a specific order.

The first one to collect the ‘DNA balls,’ which were blowing all around them, and arrange them in the correct order would earn immunity and remove themselves from the block.

Mickey and Ashley put their best foot forward to emerge victorious, but it was Vince who outperformed them at the last minute.

As a result, Vince won the challenge and earned safety.

After the results were announced, Morgan hugged Vince and congratulated him.

Their physical closeness triggered another conversation among fans, who criticized the pair for taking their connection to a different level.

Stay tuned for more updates.