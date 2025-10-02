LaGuardia airport delta planes collision sparks concern online

The LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on one of the busiest travel days of the year on November 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Reports of a collision between two regional Delta Air Lines planes on the taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York have sparked concern among netizens on social media. On the night of Wednesday, October 1, the wing of one plane hit the nose and cockpit windows of another, according to CNN. No casualties were reported due to the incident; however, CNN notes that one person, an air hostess, was injured.

As visuals from the collision began to go viral on social media, netizens reacted to the incident, expressing shock. Many people posted on social media platforms, such as X, to share their concerns about the collusion and express their sympathies for those affected by it. At the same time, some netizens also questioned how such an incident could have occurred.

Quite a few netizens sought to unravel how a collision between planes on the taxiway could have occurred. While speculating, many internet users blamed the current government shutdown. A netizen reacted to news about the collision and wrote,

“The government shutdown is doing great.”

Another netizen criticized the condition of the infrastructure at airports and wrote,

“Two Delta jets smashing into each other at LaGuardia like bumper cars is exactly why people hate flying these days—packed airports, overworked crews, and billion-dollar airlines that still can’t keep planes from playing demolition derby on the taxiway. A detached wing and at least one injury? That’s not “minor,” that’s a colossal screw-up. If you can’t safely taxi planes at one of the busiest airports in America, what the hell does that say about the industry’s priorities?”

All we know about the collision at LaGuardia Airport

One of the planes, the wing of which collided with another plane at the LaGuardia Airport, was Endeavor Air flight 5155, which was bound for Roanoke, Virginia, according to The New York Post. The news outlet noted that Delta Air Lines reported that the wing struck the fuselage of the same airline’s flight 5047, which was coming from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The nose of one of the planes was also damaged in the incident. According to CNN, the airline has provided rooms and meals to all the customers impacted by the collision.

The New York Post reported that Delta Air Lines addressed the safety implications of the collision in a statement.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

CNN noted that while one of the planes carried 57 passengers, the other had 28 passengers on board.