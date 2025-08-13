KFI Radio station GoFundMe for Stefan The Foosh raises over $100,000 as beloved technical engineer recovers from horrific car accident

Stefan "The Foosh" is recovering after being injured in a car accident (Representative image via Clark Van Der Beken/Unsplash)

Stefan The Foosh managed to survive a car accident on August 7, 2025. However, he was injured in the left arm and has been at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he had to go through three surgeries, as reported by KTLA on Monday, August 11.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been launched to help the radio tech engineer recover from everything he had to go through. The fundraiser was launched by a colleague named Tim Conway Jr., writing that they were “dangerously close” to losing him.

The description also expressed gratitude to all those who helped Stefan The Foosh and added:



“This is a sobering reminder of how fragile life is and how everything can change in a matter of seconds.”



The description requested help from everyone, saying that the funds will be used to cover the medical bills, alongside the living costs and everything else that is needed for Stefan’s recovery. Apart from that, the fundraiser addressed why Stefan needs the donations, as it reads:



“Stefan is the Technical Director for The Conway Show and Later with Mo’Kelly on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles. To help make ends meet, he also drives for Uber. This devastating accident will keep him from working for some time, creating a financial strain on top of the physical and emotional challenges ahead.”



While the page aims to accumulate $110,000, donations of more than $105,000 have been made, as of this writing.

Stefan The Foosh was helped by a group of people: Accident and other details explained











As mentioned earlier, the accident injuring Stefan The Foosh happened last week on August 7. According to KTLA, Stefan was not responding to his colleagues on the call, and Tim told the outlet that everyone was trying to find Stefan’s whereabouts for almost three hours:





“I thought he was gone. I had the worst feeling in the world.”



Conway Jr. also opened up on the circumstances leading to the accident, saying that another driver was trying to go ahead of Stefan while he tried to change lanes. The car turned over after hitting a guardrail and was later covered in flames.

As per KTLA, Stefan was unable to come out of the vehicle and managed to survive after being helped by some individuals who witnessed the crash. Although he had to go through three surgeries, a few more are scheduled to happen in the upcoming days.

The incident happened on the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles, and four people assisted Stefan The Foosh to get out of the car. One of them, identified as Kenyati Hubbard, shared a statement with KTLA, saying that he told his wife to stop the car so that he could help Stefan. Kenyati also said:



“I jumped over the guardrail, and I ran for the car and I’m trying to grab onto the passenger door up high, but it’s locked.”



Three more individuals then stepped in to help, following which they managed to save Stefan. The recently launched GoFundMe page said that the four people tied a tourniquet on the arm where Stefan was injured. The description also expressed gratitude for their help at the same time.