How to get Whataburger 75-cent burger? All about anniversary celebration offer

Texas' favorite burger chain celebrates the big 75 with a one-day-only 75-cent offer.

Turn up the grill and cue the orange-and-white nostalgia, for Whataburger is throwing itself a birthday bash. In honor of the beloved Texas-born chain’s 75th anniversary, Whataburger fans are in for a sizzling treat: a classic Whataburger for just 75 cents. While most fast food prices have climbed into the stratosphere, Whataburger is taking a tasty trip back in time to mark its milestone in style.

The chain, famous for its A-frame restaurants and burgers as big as Texas itself, has been feeding fans since 1950. And to celebrate three-quarters of a century of late-night cravings, and their signature spicy ketchup, they’ve launched an offer that’s delicious and retro.

So if you're wondering how to score this limited-time deal, here's everything you need to know about Whataburger’s anniversary celebration and the coveted 75-cent burger offer.

Here’s how to score Whataburger’s 75-cent burger for their anniversary offer

Let’s get straight to it: Whataburger is offering its original Whataburger for just 75 cents in honor of its 75th anniversary, and yes, it’s as good as it sounds. The promotion is available only on Tuesday, August 8, 2025, and there’s a catch, but thankfully a manageable one.

To unlock the deal, you’ll need to use the Whataburger app. Customers must log in and place their order through the app during regular business hours to redeem the offer. Once on the app, you will find the deal marked under "Offers," and be able to add the 75-cent burger directly to your mobile order.

In a press release, Whataburger said:

“We couldn’t celebrate 75 years without a big thank-you to our fans. Our iconic Whataburger for 75 cents is just one way to share the love with the community that built us.”

Here are the key details:

Date of offer: Tuesday, August 8, 2025

Price: $0.75 for one original Whataburger

How to get it: Order through the Whataburger app only

Availability: One per customer, app order required, available at participating locations while supplies last

The original Whataburger includes a beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions, and mustard on a five-inch toasted bun, a combo that’s remained largely unchanged since the 1950s. And yes, you can still customize it to your liking.

This isn’t the first time Whataburger has celebrated in a big way. For their 70th anniversary, the chain handed out limited-time merch and free fry deals. But the 75-cent burger might be the most buzz-worthy yet, not only for the throwback price but for the love it’s generating among longtime fans.