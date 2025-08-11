How old is Jazzma Kendrick? All about the mystery woman spotted with Rick Ross at recent RR22 event

Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend RR22 Launch Event (Image via Getty)

Rapper Rick Ross was recently spotted alongside influencer Jazzma Kendrick at the launch event of his RR22 collection. Kendrick and Ross appeared together to celebrate the launch of Ross’ luxury bag line with Edition22, at the G7 Rooftop in Hollywood, Florida, on August 8.

A social media influencer and model, Kendrick is 38 years old. A fashion, beauty, wellness and fitness influencer, Kendrick began creating and posting content in 2023, as per her LinkedIn page. Addressing her professional endeavors on the website, Kendrick wrote,

“From fashion-forward style tips and beauty hacks to healthy recipes and fitness routines, my content aims to empower and motivate. I collaborate with brands to craft compelling campaigns and produce user-generated content that reflects real experiences and genuine connections. My mission is to foster a supportive and inspiring community where individuality is celebrated, and well-being is a priority.”

All about Jazzma Kendrick

Apart from being an influencer, content creator and model, Jazzma Kendrick also works in luxury real estate. A sales associate for Douglas Elliman in Miami, Kendrick earlier worked for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and One Sotheby’s International Realty and is a licensed agent.

As per Douglas Elliman’s website, Kendrick, who was born Philadelphia and raised in South Jersey, has participated in the sale of a condo in Miami, and has helped rent out a few other properties.

Kendrick is also a golfer, and posted clip of herself playing at the Baller Alert Foundation’s 3rd annual charity golf event.

Kendrick was first spotted with Rick Ross when rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson mistakenly identified her as a man, reposting a video of her hugging Ross in a yacht, as per the blog Sandra Rose. Ross clapped back at 50 Cent, saying,

“Curtis Curtis Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle. You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis.”

Sandra Rose also shared an image of Kendrick wearing the same clothes as the person in the yacht, seemingly confirming that Ross was accompanied by Kendrick at the time.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the alleged couple seemingly confirmed their relationship when they appeared together for the launch of Ross’ bag line, and posed together happily. In glimpses from the event, posted to social media, Ross and Kendrick could be seen enjoying themselves together as they celebrated the rapper’s RR22 collection.

Kendrick adopted her nephew last year, and while celebrating the emotional moment on her social media page, wrote,

“This week, I celebrate two monumental milestones: the finalization of my nephew’s adoption and his 18th birthday. It took a long time to get here… 6 years to be exact. By the grace of God, we did it. The adoption was finalized the day before his 18th birthday and I can hardly put into words the joy and relief I feel.”

About Rick Ross’ RR22 launch

Rick Ross launched his newest collaboration with brand Edition22 on August 8, and revealed that the RR22 collection carries vegan leather backpacks, duffle bags and sling bags. Speaking about his collaboration with Bugatti Collections for the launch, Ross told Forbes,

“Let me tell you something; when you're in South Florida, this is the number one spot in the world for entrepreneurship. 95% of my businesses are launching South Florida Takeoff. When you have an opportunity to work with Bugatti Collections, Edition 22, it's too easy. They have the most amazing team. They've made history with other celebrities with collaborations they've done.”

Ross has partnered with Edition22’s co-owner, Etienne Boulay, a former football player, for his new collection.