How many siblings does Damson Idris have? Actor's 17-year-old nephew was Huntingdon train attack's youngest victim

Actor Damson Idris' 17-year-old nephew, Isaiah Ishmael Idris, apparently became one of the youngest victims in the Huntingdon train attack on November 1, 2025. According to reports by The Standard, the teenager allegedly was slashed in the face during the attack. The young boy sustained several facial injuries while traveling on the Docklands Light Railway.

According to The Daily Mail, Isaiah reportedly walked unsteadily and got off the train at Pontoon Dock station to call 999. The outlet reported that about 11 people became victims in the attack. On Saturday, authorities arrested the suspected attacker, 32-year-old Anthony Williams.

Since the tragic incident involved the actor's nephew, attention has been drawn to his family. Damson Idris was born in September 1991 in a Nigerian family in London. In June 2017, he told Interview Magazine that he has five siblings and he is the youngest one. He further revealed that he has three brothers and two sisters.

According to Damson, his oldest brother works as a regional manager, and the one underneath him is in the IT industry. The actor added that his other older brother is a lawyer. Meanwhile, Damson's sisters work as business managers. In September 2019, The Standard reported statements by Damson when he opened up about his family's financial struggles.

He said,

"We were dirt poor. It was roaches, 23 different carpets in the house, and the mattress that your mum took from outside, so the bottom of it is still pissy."

The Huntingdon train attack suspect has been linked with several stabbing incidents in the past

As previously mentioned, authorities have identified the suspect in the Huntingdon train attack. However, new reports suggest that this was not the first instance linked to the suspect, Anthony Williams. According to NBC News, Williams allegedly stabbed a teenager a day before the train incident.

British Transport Police has confirmed that the 11 victims included a London North Eastern Railway staff member, who was in a serious condition. Authorities have further insights into the previous incident that Williams allegedly was involved in. On Friday, at around 7.10 pm local time, a 14-year-old was stabbed in Peterborough's city center.

Reports suggested that the teenager was soon rushed to the hospital and sustained minor injuries. The attacker fled the scene, and police failed to find him despite having a police dog to help. According to authorities, around the same time, a man carrying a knife reportedly entered a barber shop in Fletton. This was reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary about two hours later, but the man had left by that time.

On Saturday, at around 12:46 am, authorities received reports of a 17-year-old boy having sustained facial injuries due to an alleged stabbing. According to cops,

"The suspect had left the location before police arrival. BTP subsequently identified Anthony Williams as a suspect and took steps to locate and arrest him that day."

On the same day, at 9.25 am local time, a similar incident was reported by barbers in Fletton. It took about 18 minutes for the cops to arrive at the scene, but they could not find the suspected attacker. At around 7:42 pm, authorities rushed to a Huntingdon train station after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Anthony Williams currently faces attempted murder, actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article charges.