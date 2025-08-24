How many children did Jerry Adler have? All about the family as Soprano actor’s grandson pays tribute

Jerry Adler passed away at 96 (Image via YouTube/IvorytonPlayhouse)

Jerry Adler, known for appearing on shows like The Sopranos and Mad About You, passed away in New York City on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at the age of 96.

Frank J. Reilly, one of Jerry’s friends, announced the death of the veteran actor via X. He described Adler as a “great actor” and wrote:

“The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65.”

The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65. Check out his IMDb page. https://t.co/BeOLeEliOb pic.twitter.com/fnbB8soWy4 — Frank J. Reilly 🌻 (@FrankJReilly1) August 23, 2025

In a follow-up tweet, Frank shared:

“He arranged to get my son a job on the Sopranos. Many years later, my son got him a job on Rescue Me. RIP to a real one.💔P.S. my son just texted me., ‘ an all-time great human being. I feel fortunate to have known him.’🥲”

The Rescue Me actor was an NYC native who married Joan Laxman in 1994. According to a 1992 New York Times article, Jerry (born Jerome Adler) was the father of four, including the casting director, Laura Adler, born in 1960. Laura is known for being a casting associate on American Dreams, Dream On, and My Boys, among others.

Before tying the knot with Joan, Jerry was married to Dolores Parker, with whom he reportedly shared three children. Per his IMDb bio, Adler was also married to Cathy Rice, but there isn’t much known about it. Jerry is also the grandfather of the actor Joe Adler. For the unversed, Joe has starred in The Maze Runner, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Mentalist, and more

Joe Adler pays tribute to his late grandfather, Jerry Adler, on Instagram

Many remembered The Public Eye actor after he passed away on Saturday in NYC. Jerry’s grandson, Joe Adler, also paid a tribute to him on Instagram, posting a picture of the TV/movie actor via Instagram Stories. Joe’s mother, Alisa, is the daughter of Jerry and Dolores (passed away in 2023).

After his maternal grandmother’s death, Joe remembered her in a tribute on Instagram. He captioned his multi-carousel post:

“My grandma Dolores was feisty, stubborn, snarky, sassy… a true alte kaker, but loving as can be. And often times quite silly too. I’d like to think I got some of those qualities from her. Both rams. Both vays kop.”

Recounting many childhood memories he shared with his grandmother, Joe expressed his gratitude for them and concluded his tribute by writing:

“Here’s to you, Dolly. Playing some Sinatra in your honor. Go give your guy a hug, and one from me too. Love you.”

Jerry Adler had a career as a stage manager for a number of theater productions before turning to acting

According to his IMDb, Jerome Elliot Adler was born to Pauline Goldberg and Philip Adler in Brooklyn, NYC, in February 1929. According to the Connecticut Post, Jerry’s father was a theater manager who worked for multiple Broadway and touring productions between the ‘30s and ‘60s. At the same time, his great-uncle Jacob Pavlovich Adler was a prominent Yiddish theater actor.

Per the Connecticut Post, Jerry began his career as an assistant stage manager for several theater productions. Adler turned stage manager for the Of Thee I Sing revival, My Fair Lady, The Homecoming, and many more. The CT Post noted that Jerry’s Broadway career spanned over 45 years before he turned to acting.

According to IMDb, Jerry has over 60 credits, including his most recognized role of Herman "Hesh" Rabkin on The Sopranos. He appeared in 28 episodes of the James Gandolfini-starrer crime drama TV series over six seasons.

Jerry Adler was also a part of Rescue Me, Raising Dad, Alright Already, and more. At the same time, his movie appearances include The Public Eye, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Find Me Guilty, and Prime, to name a few.