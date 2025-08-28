From Kim Kardashian to Emma Stone to Heidi Klum: 7 best dressed celebrities at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Cate Blanchett attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The 2025 Venice Film Festival features a jury led by movie maker Alexander Payne, along with actors Fernanda Torres and Zhao Tao, who will decide this year's coveted Golden Lion. The show features some of the most anticipated premieres, like Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, After the Hunt with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, and Jacob Elordi's new look at Frankenstein.

Additionally, stars like Marc Jacobs, Sofia Coppola, Emily Blunt, Chloë Sevigny, George Clooney, and Cate Blanchett are also set to show up.

7 best-dressed celebrities at the Venice Film Festival

Once more, the Venice Film Fest was not only about movies. It was also about great style, and many stars left a mark on the red carpet. This year, it had a mix of old-time charm and bold style moves. Designers and stars came together to set new trends. From classic shapes to fresh, bold looks, the festival showed how style keeps changing the world of fun and shows. Here are seven stars who stood out with their top looks at this big event.

1. Emma Stone

On August 28, at the Bugonia photo call at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, attendees showcased standout fashion moments. Emma Stone was spotted wearing a Louis Vuitton black chic dress.

2. Laura Dern

Laura Dern showed up at the Jay Kelly photo call on August 28 at VFF, where she chose a cool boho-style dress. The outfit mixed classy style with laid-back touches, showing off her easy-going fashion sense.

3. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attended the La Grazia premiere on August 27 at the Venice Film Festival, in a one-of-a-kind Armani Privé dress with high-end Louis Vuitton jewels. Her style showed off the mix of expert dressmaking and top-notch jewel crafting, making her one of the big fashion hits on the red carpet.

4. Barbara Palvin

Model Barbara Palvin showed up at the La Grazia premiere on August 27, as part of Intimissimi. This turned heads on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, as Palvin showed off the brand's style while lots of stars and moviemakers from all over met up.

5. Riley Keough

Riley Keough attended the Jay Kelly photo call on August 28, the VFF, where she turned heads in a sleek black ensemble.

6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian showed up at the Venice Film Festival in a black, sleek ensemble. The TV star and businesswoman went for a simple but eye-catching style that showed off her well-known look, popping out among the event's big-name guests. Her presence added to the buzz surrounding the event.

7. Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton attended the La Grazia show on August 27 in a Chanel get-up. The well-loved star put her mark of style on the red rug, making it a top style point of the night.

